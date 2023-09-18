It has been a long journey for many lovers of the late young singer Mohbad as the fight for justice over his mysterious and tragic death continues

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo recently joined the call for justice but took time to address the calling out of Mohbad's colleague Zinoleesky

During an Instagram Live session, Iyabo noted that Zinoleesky could not do anything to help Mohbad while he was in Marlian Records

Famous Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has sparked reactions after her comments about Mohbad's passing and Zinoleesky's part in the tragedy went viral.

Iyabo, during a recent Instagram Live session, noted that Zinoleesky could do very little to help Mohbad while he was allegedly being victimised, harassed and assaulted by Naira Marley and the Marlian Record label.

Nollywood actress Iyabo speaks about Zinoleesky's involvement in the Mohbad debacle. Photo credit: @iyaboojofespris/@iammohbad/@zinoleesky

The actress also shared that Zino is younger than Mohbad, skinnier and looks like someone who could break if the slightest pressure was applied to him.

"I don't blame Zino for not leaving" - Iyabo Ojo

The outspoken actress noted that she couldn't blame Zinoleesky for not leaving the Marlian Record label after he saw what happened and was done to Mohbad.

Read an excerpt of Iyabo's comment below:

"Don’t blame Zinoleesky for not leaving, after seeing what they do to Mohbad are you expecting him to leave."

Watch Iyabo Ojo's clip speaking about Zinoleesky:

Fans react to Iyabo Ojo's comments about Zinoleesky

See how netizens reacted to the actress' comment about Zino below:

@mum.9930:

"Na only for marlians music artist they sing ‘my eyes don see many things’ ZINO sang ‘shey my eyes don see many things ti mio gbadura fun ota mi."

@kodinblvck:

"I believe they always say if you can’t beat them you join them. Even without being told you can spot fear in the eyes of zino my guy no wan die young."

@asuku1984:

"Snitches are deadly."

@stardomgys:

"To be honest , I don’t think this is the right time to troll or shade ZINO… let stand with ZINO too .. he really need our support now !!! Let support Zino."

@gistandmemesblog:

"Zino himself Na betrayal, no be him said Mohbad is not his friend."

@king_moet12:

"Zino na chameleon."

@the_real_omotolani:

"Zino self na betrayer ."

@hardiza1:

"Zino is a snitch niga we all fear to meet as a friend."

@subjectcomics:

"All this celebrity self all of them still they follow naira Marley (all of them go they say justice for mohbad na fake justice una want."

@destinykhalifa7s:

"Iyabo is wrong on that part:- Zino dey among."

Mohbad cries as he recounts protecting Zino while in NDLEA's net

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that some videos surfaced after Mohbad's passing where he spoke about how the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) assaulted him and Zino.

In the viral clip, Mohbad was on a hospital bed crying profusely, noting that when men of the NDLEA tried hitting Zino, he jumped in and protected him.

Still in tears, Mohbad told the people around that he had no reason to lie and lamented how his colleague, who is still signed to Naira Marley, Zinoleesky, betrayed him by snitching on him.

Source: Legit.ng