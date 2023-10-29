The video of a man who decided to tattoo Davido's crew name, 30BG, on his forehead has sparked reactions online

In the clip, the man bragged happily after the tattoo artiste made finishing touches to the art on his forehead

Don Jazzy, Verydarkman, and other netizens have expressed different opinions about the man's gesture

Nigerian singer Davido is loved dearly by his fans, and some of them have gone to great lengths to prove it.

In a viral video online, a young man proudly tattooed 30BG, Davido's crew name on his forehead.

He laid on the table as the tattoo artiste put the finishing touches to the black art adorning his forehead like a lamp.

After the procedure, the super fan happily bragged about his new accessory.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

Don Jazzy, Verydarkman and other netizens shared different opinions about the man's tattoo.

Don Jazzy shared a GIF videothe of himself putting his hands across his head, lamenting.

Read comments below:

femifactor:

"What happens when the name changes to 50Billion?"

30bgnurse:

"Even Davido sef go shock."

verydarkblackman:

"What if OBO change to 40BG."

chyddo:

"Bro already took his 666 mark, make devil no waste ink on the last day. Smart move."

i.am.chike:

"Evidence of people that were not loved at home!"

chairmandreadlocks:

"Your no even regard your mama or papa na person wey you senior."

officialsuper_dee:

"How do you explain this stupidy to your kids?"

demo__uk:

"This period wey people dey say e dey owe dem na hin u go do tattoo. Shi shi u no go see."

samvail__:

"For forehead? Smh. Even the 2 mill you dey look for no still worth am. Make una calm down. We love David pass una ooo."

dominic_nails:

"Even OBO no tattoo for him face, to whom Brain is given Sense is expected."

augustudoh:

"Nigerian youths are so obsessed with something as subjective as music that they are willing to threaten violence against anyone who disagrees or doesn't like their artist. That's ludicrous. I hope these fans can get the help they need."

Abu Salami brags about ridiculing Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that Abu Salami noted that there is a high chance Davido does not have enough money to pay him back.

He said that he had the privilege of visiting Burna Boy, and from what he saw, the noise Davido makes doesn't mean he has money as much as he claims.

Abu Salami, who said he didn't go to court because he doesn't trust the legal system, proudly bragged that as a nobody, he fought Davido by himself and won.

