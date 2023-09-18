The Nigerian music industry was recently thrown under the microscope over the suspicious death of young singer Mohbad

Legit.ng, in a bid to understand the inner workings of the Nigerian music industry and how labels like Marlians Record work, we spoke to singer and journalist Neo Phlames

During our conversation, Neo Phlames shared the possibility of Mohbad's family getting back his entire music catalogue and royalties accrued to him in the custody of Marlian records

Nigerian singer and music journalist Adeniyi Adewoyin, famously known as Neo Phlames, speaks to us about the tragic passing of young singer Mohbad.

During a conversation with Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons, Phlames called out Naira Marley and his record label, describing it as an evil caucus.

Nigerian journalist calls for the arrest of Naira Marley over the death of former signee Mohbad. Photo credit:@nairamarley/@iammohbad/@neophlames

Source: Instagram

Agreement between Mohbad signed with Naira Marley

Neo shared during the interview that he wasn't sure of the type of agreement Mohbad had with Naira. But it would almost certainly be one where the young singer would be assured of his music getting promoted and help make him a star.

However, Phlames noted that he isn't sure if the deal was fair to Mohbad, which could be why he had to leave the label.

"We really don’t know what deal they both signed but I’m sure the agreement would be for Marlian Records to promote Mohbad, make him a star and of course get returns on investment."

Neo further said that:

"Anything could have transpired between them and cut short their relationship. Mohbad, before his death accused Naira Marley of assaulting him severally which he released videos to backup his claim. Naira on the other hand also debunked claiming Mohbad was a junkie."

"That boy suffered evil from that label" - Phlames

The celebrity journalist also talked about Mohbad getting assaulted by Naira and his clique when he demanded a better contract.

Neo said it was apparent Imole was bullied by his former label boss and was dehumanized.

"I think it was basically because of the assault. The boy obviously suffered in that evil caucus called a record label. Going by several videos circulating online, its safe to say his life wasn't safe in Marlian Music. He was assaulted and dehumanized even after leaving the label. The show of power on a helpless Mohbad was way too much. "

Marlian records releasing Mohbad's royalties to his family

Neo Phlames, during our conversation, noted that if Marlian record label wants to get on the good side of Nigerians, the best thing for it to do is to give Mohbad's royalties and entire music catalogue to his family.

"Since the artiste is no more, the family should be able to receive his share of royalties from the label. But the big question is; will Marlian Records release it to them without a legal battle?"

"That record label's license seized" - Phlames calls on the industry to act

"In my very honest opinion, that label is evil. It's license should be sized and the culprits be charged for human assault and dehumanization."

