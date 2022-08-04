Since Nigerian singer Portable's rise to fame, he has been involved in a number of controversies which has got people questioning his background

In an interview sighted online, journalist Adeniyi Adewoyin aka Neophlames attempted to give reasons as to why Portable turned out like that

According to Neophlames, the streets the singer claims to have evolved from is different from rapper Olamide's

It's common to read stories of quite a number of celebrities who rose to fame from the street with nothing to their name, such is fast-rising act Portable.

Despite his rise to fame and projection at a better life, the Zazu crooner still manages to get wrapped up in messy situations.

Neophlams says Portable is talented but is nothing like Olamide Photo credit: @neophlames/@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

He lacks home training

Journalist Neophlames in an interview was put on the spot when he had to talk about Portable's rise to fame.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to him, the singer is good, talented and he is just lucky that he shot into limelight and has been doing well since.

On the controversies surrounding the singer, Neophlames pointed out that Portable is just someone who lacks home training and his background is very rough, brought up on the streets.

Despite the fact that Olamide also says he is from the streets, the journalist noted that Portable is from hard-core street, different from where Olamide came from.

He also added that Portable most likely has no educational background and it has influenced his way of life to the point of calling out people who have helped him on his journey to fame.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Neophlames' statement

Olaitan Ganew:

"When journalist meets the media. Very impressive!"

Abiola Alaba Peters Aap:

"Wow! This is awesome! Where can I watch the full interview? I think Neo Phlames is right about Portable."

Olajide HatchYoung:

"Idamu industreet"

Sam Anokam:

"Pako 4 by 4."

Olamide reacts to netizens linking him to Portable’s behaviour

Popular ace Nigerian singer Olamide seemed to have had enough with the constant linking of him to the controversial singer Portable.

The notoriously loose-mouthed singer had talked his way into trouble on Monday, July 18, when he took to his Instagram page to claim he was the founder of the vicious cult group "1 million boys".

The YBNL boss in a subtle manner took to his Insta-story to drop a message that distanced himself from Dr. Zeh's ways.

Source: Legit.ng