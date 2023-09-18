A clip of Mohbad, the young Nigerian singer who recently passed in some mysterious circumstances trends

In the trending interview, Mohbad revealed how he came up with his alias, Imole and decided to stick with it

He noted that before he started using the name Imole and went by just Mohbad, people used to be scared of him and thought he was a gangster

An interview of the former signee of the embattled record label Marlian, Mohbad, has stirred emotions online as he reveals some unknown truths about himself.

In the old interview that recently resurfaced online, Mohbad revealed that he has never been a gangster, even though his label boss, Naira Marley, was a gangster.

Old clips of Mohbad talking about his name and it's affiliation to gangsterism. Photo credit: @iammohbad

Olorun Imole (God of light)

During the interview, he revealed how he came up with the nickname 'Imole', noting that it was never planned.

Mohbad shared that he did a cover for a song by Jhybo and mistakenly dropped the name 'Imole' on it, and that was how it stuck.

The young singer, whose full name is Promise Oladimeji (Imole) Aloba, passed on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. It has been on all tabloids across the media space for the last seven days as calls to unravel the cause of his death hinge heavy on the minds of the Nigerian public.

Watch the video of Imole revealing how he came up with his name:

See the reactions the clip stirred online

Fans get emotional as Mohbad shares the story of how he came up with the name Imole in an old clip:

@mohclassiq:

"So Imole is a Christian??."

@Iamabbeywilly:

"When we used to go to church."

@debbieranky:

"He just wanted to sing."

@philip_chinyere:

"He was so unfortunate to found himself in the mixed of wolves.he has zero worries."

@bar_gist:

"His spoken English wasn't bad at all. May he continue to rest in peace."

@OMARITHEDON:

"This guy was so particular with his image. He didn’t want to be associated with thuggery or gangsterism. Sigh so sad he signed that record deal."

@thishijay:

"So soft spoken..this guy death dey do me like dream frfr.."

@man_Isaac:

"Hmmm, this explanation makes great sense. "Mohbad" sounds not too good like he said."

@Twealth79347074:

"The background sound was my solace then when i had academic issues."

