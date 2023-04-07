It is no secret that popular, controversial Nigerian Street pop sensation Portable is one of the most talented artists of his generation

Popular entertainment journalist Adeniyi Adewoyin, aka Neo Phlames, has singled out controversial singer, Portable, one of the most talented artists to come out of Nigeria.

Adewoyin, known to be very outspoken, opined that the ‘Zazu’ crooner is more talented than some A-liar Nigerian artists.

Nigerian celebrity journalist Adeniyi Adewoyin stirs emotions online with his claim that Portable is more talented than some A-list Nigerian singers. Photo credit: @davido/@portablebaeby/@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

The Oyo State-born journalist made this statement via his Instagram page @neophlames.

‘I’ve said it over, portable is more talented than some of your faves. How many of them can turn a real-life situation to a song,” said Neo Phlames.

“He just got out of a court case where he spent his weekend behind bars and before you even blink, he already has a hit from that experience that many thought would have marred him. Talent no pass like this abeg.”

Adewoyin was a voter at the recent edition of the Golden Globe Awards and is known to leave no stone unturned when speaking on trending issues in the Nigerian entertainment space.

Listen to Adeniyi Adewoyin's comment about Portable below:

See some of the comments the post stirred:

@sheyebanks:

“I’m not a prisoner” - Federal govt liability."

@boifaithmix:

"Fave no won cause wahala oh."

@ogbontarigi:

"Swears! Na them dey rule now wahala wahala wahala."

@isgodillac:

"nothing but 100% facts."

@princessatinuke1:

"Sometimes I share your post on WhatsApp but you hardly view my status."

