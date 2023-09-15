A clip of recently passed Nigerian singer Mohbad visiting an automobile dealership to peruse for a new car days before his tragic death emerges

This new clip is coming days after skit maker Cute Abiola revealed online that Mohbad told him two days before his death that he was set to buy his dream car, a Range Rover Velar

In the trending video, Imole was seen checking out different Range Rover Velars, pointing at his preferred colour

A video of deceased Afro-street pop sensation Mohbad taking a tour at an auto dealership just days before his tragic death emerges online.

Recall that Legit.ng had reported a day after Mohbad's passing that his friend and skit maker Cute Abiola had revealed online the last conversation they shared.

Photos of Mohbad at a car dealership checking out his dream days before he passed. Photo credit: @iammohbad/@unique.motos

He noted that Mohbad told him he was set to buy his dream car, a Range Rover Velar, and would bring it home soon.

Video of Mohbad checking out his dream

A clip of Imole at a car loft checking out his dream car in different colours has now emerged, further stirring more emotions online.

The owner of the car dealership revealed that Mohbad told him he was coming to pay and pick up the car on Friday, 15 September 2023, only to die four days before.

See the video below:

Video of Mohbad stirs reactions from netziens

See some of the comments the trending clip stirred below:

@timmalstitches:

"That boy was too cool for dat industry..."

@abidemikadri:

"May God in heaven cut sh0rt the lives of ALL the people involved in Imole’s de@th. May they not know pe@ce. May they experience sorr0w at the point of their breakthrough, their blood and w@ter shall work against them."

@adelekelydia1:

"Omooooo my mental health never balance since this guy died."

@beddingsbymobee:

Omo! Cute Abiola was not lying o!"

@realsallygoldempire:

"Haaaaaaaaaaaayour killer should have forgive you for the sake of God this pain me a lot God ….. Those who kill this guy supposed to follow him this is too much."

@tejumadeadufe:

"It's his calmness for me, he's so peaceful and calm."

@beddingsbymobee:

"Olohun kuu suuru."

@discountffashion:

"This guy suffered in his life and in death. God... what a wasted life."

@sheridanbx1:

"Why did they now bury him like that, why didn’t they give him a befitting burial seeing his neck bent in the coffin is painful."

