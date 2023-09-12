Nigerian singer Rema trends online days after his show in Ethiopia was cancelled as he celebrates a feat no other Afrobeat artist has yet to achieve

The Mavins record label artist was recently on the Today's Top Hits (TTH) show, where he spoke about his song Calm Down hitting one billion streams

Rema was full of appreciation, joy and thanks as he became the first Afrobeat artist with a song that has hit a billion streams on Spotify

An interview of the Nigerian singer Rema with the TTH where he spoke about the immense feeling of joy he feels after being told that he is the first Afrobeat artist with a song to hit over a billion streams on the music app, Spotify.

During the interview, Rema praised and appreciated his team and everyone who worked with him to achieve this rare feat.

Photos of Rema and the infamous burnt church necklace. Photo credit: @heisrema

Source: Instagram

He also gave a special shout-out to Selena Gomez for working with him on the song for the remix that became a global sensation.

"It is a blessing" - Rema said

During the interview, the singer noted that this achievement isn't just a Rema or Mavins win but one for the Afrobeat culture.

Rema expressed that becoming the first Afrobeat star to hit a billion streams on just one streaming app is grace, favour and a blessing from God.

He, however, added a cheeky brag in the caption of the video, Rema said:

"First Afrobeat song to hit a billion stream, I did that! Thank you all."

Watch the interview below:

See how fans reacted to the singer's feat

@fireboydml:

"Congratulations, my bro."

@carterefe:

"Congratulations broski."

@mavinrecords:

"The first to do it! The future!!"

@mr.jollofbiryani:

"Love from India."

@todaystophits:

"Bad boy in the billions club, let's gooo."

@sheyebanks:

"Rave lorde doing crazy tings ."

@babs.gram:

"Congratulations Billy Rema."

@olat_boui:

"No need for explanations… blind man sef fit see the evidence."

@prestigeondtrack:

"Next song title, 1 Billi gang."

@serge_enterprises:

"This is so big!!!! Congratulations guys."

@lyquidmix:

"Prophecies coming to pass…. My GOAT."

