Nigerian music star Rema , in an interview, spoke on his working experience with Don Jazzy and his brother D’Prince

, Rema said he doesn’t tell Don Jazzy how much he loves and appreciates him enough, which has stirred emotions

Reacting to the statement made by the Calm Down crooner, Don Jazzy said he overloves him too, adding that there is always something to learn from Rema

Nigerian talented singer Rema will forever be grateful to Mavin label owner Don Jazzy and his brother D’Prince, the owner of Jonzing World, who gave him their platforms through which he has been able to blow beyond the Nigerian music industry.

Rema, in an interview, confessed his love for Don Jazzy and his brother D’Prince. He added that he doesn’t tell the Mavin boss how much he loves and appreciates him enough.

Don Jazzy says he loves Rema

Reacting to the video, Don Jazzy said he overloves Rema as he added that there is always something to learn from the Calm Down singer.

“Awww who is cutting onions here o. I overlove you too . Let me go and watch the whole interview on YouTube. You should too. There is always a thing or 2 to learn from Rema.”

Fans gush as Rema confesses his love for Don Jazzy

freshwin__:

"We love you Big Daddy."

mr__landlordd:

"Don jazzy is a good man wen it comes to promoting and elevating youngstar ."

simssthedj:

"This video made me so happy"

hope_cakes_signatures:

"Wats there not to love about don jazzy ."

kingtonestar:

"You're supposed to say you love him too nah, Don Baba lol."

