Gdzilla, Jonzing World record label's new artist, trends online as he drops a snippet of his debut single

Since D'Prince announced that Gdzilla is the latest artist, it sparked several conversations online because of the Dinosaur mask he had on

The snippet of the new single by Gdzilla has been bashed and criticised online by netizens, noting that he sounds like a low-budget Asake/Seyi Vibez

D'Prince's new artist, Gdzilla, gets a brutal welcome into the Nigerian music industry as netizens slam the snippet of his debut single, which he shared online.

Even before his snippet dropped, the young singer had been stirring conversations online after his label boss, D'Prince, introduced him to the Nigerian music space with a Godzilla mask.

A snippet of Gdzilla's debut single sparks reactions online for so much like Asake. Photo credit:@gdzillaonline/@asakemusic

Even renowned Afrobeat star Davido reacted to the announcement, querying what was happening at the label cause of the unique traits of the artist, the signee.

Low-budget Asake - Fans react to snippet of Gdzilla's debut single

However, Nigerians seem unconvinced with Gdzilla's debut snippet, as they bash him for sounding too much like Asake and Seyi Vibez.

But his record label colleague Ruger has a different thought about Gdzilla with a quote he dropped on his channel hailing him.

Listen to Gdzilla's snippet below:

See how netizens reacted to the snippet of Gdzilla's new single:

@godson_allsom:

"When I first saw the custom, I was expecting a different vibe."

@jenny.tones:

"Na heat go allow this one show face dey wear leather gloves for inside Naija weather you go learn."

@de_lightg:

"Gather here if you expected more."

@rugerofficial:

"Haaaaaaaaaa gdzilla ma pa mi na."

@olobadagzy:

"If heat catch you. You go remove the thing you put for head."

@ahcover:

"My mind dey tell me na youngi duu go dey under this mask."

@flopymedia:

"You must use this mask throughout your career oh."

@thelifeofray__:

"Omo bro Watin be this? Bro no bring jonzing to shame ohhhhhhhh."

@kelvinmoment_:

"Portable wan use another scope enter us again."

@zinny.presh:

"The song is not sweet am being sincere."

Thank God say e never open hin face o - Singer Blackboy

After seeing Gdzilla's debut single, Legit.ng reached out to Nigerian singer, Blackboy Huncho, to give us expert knowledge of what he thinks of the upcoming artist, and he said:

"I don't think he is a bad artist. I just think he still needs time to fine-tune his craft. Thank God say he never open hin face. He still has a huge chance to make amends."

Don Jazzy's brother D'Prince causes buzz with pics & video as he unveils a new artist, Davido reacts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Jonzing World Label boss D'Prince seems to have a thing for signing artists whose faces are partially or fully covered.

D'Prince, who is Mavin boss Don Jazzy's younger brother, on Wednesday, August 31, caused a buzz after he unveiled a new singer, Gdzilla, signed to his label.

However, rather than go with the standard way of revealing new artists, D'Prince took to his verified Instagram page to share a new signee who was masked up.

Source: Legit.ng