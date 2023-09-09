Internationally renowned Afrobeat superstar Davido was recently at the launch of Naomi Campbell's fashion line, and it was quite a sight

The Nigerian singer was seen on the Runaway performing his global hit Unavailable and as ever, OBO brought all the energy and fire to the stage

Davido, in a post shared on his page, noted that it was an honour for him to have performed at the debut of Naomi's PrettyLittleThing

Afrobeat superstar Davido trends online as a video of his performance at Naomi Campbell's fashion line debut creates a major buzz.

The internationally renowned British model shared a clip of Davido's performance on her page, hailing him for bringing the house down.

Clips of Davido's performance at Naomi Campbell's fashion line launch go viral. Photo credit: @naomi/@davido

It was an honour to perform for Naomi - Davido reveals

On his part, OBO noted that it was an honour for him to have been the star artist at the debut of the veteran model's fashion line, PrettyLittleThing.

Clips of OBO's performance at the show have got people talking online as the Nigerian singer shows once again why he is regarded by many as one of the GOATs of Afrobeat.

Watch the performance below:

Fans react to Davido's concert at Naomi's fashion line launch

@vikkysmart19:

"Davido is no more human is an angel I swear."

@bi_benard:

"See Voice Belike you go sing the Unavailable again with that Melody, make them know say you be 001 through and through."

@kelvin_centillion:

"001 To The World ❤️❤️❤️ IDAN ILA."

@bi_shop16:

"God bless you OBO. The energy is real!"

@bashful001:

"001 African peace ambassador."

@tclaz_nails:

"Super lifestyle 0BO till we rip."

@essence_love88:

"Ur oga no dey house so na u be next of kin no worry we fc’s support u."

@_______unruly_001:

"Na you de run ham ."

@nathanielabraham36:

"Nice one badest."

