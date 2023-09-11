On Monday, September 11, revolutionist Adetoun Onajobi popularly known as Justadetoun added a new age

To mark her birthday, the controversial activist added a new career to her profile as she dropped a single

The song, Calvary: Prayer Bullet's video has been greeted with many reactions by her teeming fans

Revolutionary matriach and worship prophetess JustAdetoun released a captivating gospel titled Calvary: Prayer Bullet.

The song, Calvary, is a Yoruba worship medley of prophetic songs infused with indigenous Christian chants and traditional instrumentals. Kent Edunjobi of the Ebenezer fame produced it.

JustAdetoun, whose essence reflects the characters of Mariam and Deborah in the Holy Bible, uses Calvary to ignite the prayer altar of anyone who seeks to get closer to God.

Activist JustAdetoun turns gospel singer, releases song after 4 years of attempt. Photo: Justadetounmusic

Source: UGC

Inspired by her passion for God and her hope for a change in society, JustAdetoun said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Calvary - Prayer Bullet, is a medley that speaks to various issues confronting the average human in the indigenous Yoruba dialect".

Further stating her commitment to God and her new calling, Justadetoun noted:

"Happy birthday to me. As I grow older, my covenant with God is to get closer and do more of His will. Your support is all I need."

Watch her birthday post below:

Celebrities send Justadetoun birthday wishes

Many of Justadetoun's celebrity friends stormed her Instagram page to feliciate with her on turning a new age. Check out some of their wishes for her below:

babatee.1

"Toun appreciate you. Thanks for this. A lot has been misled by religion."

officialtoyinadewale

"Birthday Blessings To You Dear Sister More Life And More Upliftmemt Ijmn."

victoriainyama

"Happy Happy Blessed Birthday Darling"

Reactions trail her foray into music as video of the song drops

Many of her followers on Instagram have varying opinions of her going into music, the theme of the song and the video that followed.

mufasa_lagos:

"If this is a Christian song, it shouldnt be having this theme, else you're an Osun priestess in disguise."

silly_terry"

"It's beautiful to share SET with you, so a beautiful soul... More Inspiration from God"

evansaliegbon:

"If Kwara pple see dis one na there eye's go just spoil"

stylish_mami:

"Waoooooo is is going to be so beautiful"

JustAdetoun also lives a purposeful life as a pediatric nutritionist, philanthropist, and influencer.

As an activist, she also ensures to lend her voice when necessary to address critical economic issues as it affects the ordinary Nigerian. Hence, her passion for also sharing the gospel through this medley.

Activist Justadetoun's intelligent daughter challenges adult in vral video

In another news, Legit.ng reported that a smart little girl, Ashabi, questioned adults who wanted to mislead her into believing that the fish before her was a monster.

Fish poured on the ground, and the adult told the girl they were monsters.

Ashabi, the daughter of activist Justadetoun, refused to agree with her mother, and others present promptly pointed out her conviction without mincing words.

Source: Legit.ng