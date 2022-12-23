Top Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo’s friends made sure she was not done celebrating her 45th birthday

The movie star was treated to another birthday surprise by a group of friends and she took to social media to share then news

Iyabo shared a video from the fancy restaurant dinner they were having and revealed that she did not see the surprise coming

Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, is not only loved by fans but is also loved in celebrity circles.

The movie star, who clocked 45 on December 21, was treated to a birthday surprise dinner by her friends.

Recall that Iyabo Ojo had a big birthday party thrown for her on the evening of her birthday with her man, PaulO, and both of their children in attendance.

Iyabo Ojo's friends surprise her with 45th birthday dinner. Photos: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

In a new development, the actress’ friends made sure to throw her another birthday surprise.

A birthday dinner was hosted for the actress by a group of her friends and Iyabo could not hide her surprise.

Taking to social media, she shared a video from the event which took place at a fancy Lagos restaurant, Kappadocia.

Socialites like Remi Gold, Layole Oyatogun, Just Adetoun and more were in attendance.

In the video, Iyabo spoke on how she had bragged about finding out it they wanted to surprise her but was shocked not to have discovered this one earlier.

See the heartwarming video below:

Fans react as Iyabo Ojo’s friends throw her surprise birthday dinner

A number of fans were pleased to see the video from Iyabo Ojo’s birthday dinner and they reacted online. Read some of their comments below:

royalhugssurprises:

“You deserve more we love you deep.”

kiitanbukola:

“You make loving you so easy.”

ojulewastudio:

“So beautiful, you are loved & you are ageing backwards, awa set ever Young, happy birthday.”

mhiz_kiki_mercy:

“Awwww so sweet mum. You deserve more. I really wish I can do something similar but I trust God soon.”

hawtcellency:

“What's not to love about this beautiful woman na”.

uthman_zainab97:

“Mama you deserve all the love coming your way, chill n enjoy it all.”

holuwa_folakemii:

“You deserve it mama. God bless vou and them.”

