Popular social media activist, Just Adetoun, has called out PDP’s gubernatorial candidate for Lagos state, Olajide Adeniran aka Jandor

Just a few days to the election, Adetoun took to social media to accuse Jandor of being a molester and a woman beater

She went ahead to also praise APC’s candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and netizens wondered why she was just calling out Jandor

Controversial social media activist, Just Adetoun, has caused a huge stir on social media after she called out Lagos state’s gubernatorial candidate under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adeniran aka Jandor.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Adetoun heavily slammed the governorship candidate as she accused him of being a molester and a woman beater.

In the now viral video, Adetoun made it clear that it is not possible for Jandor to fulfill his personal mission of becoming the governor of Lagos state. According to her, he cannot win the election before the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

According to her, despite Sanwo-Olu being called a ‘mumu’ governor by people, he still listens and does his bit but Jandor never listens and is very arrogant.

In the video, Adetoun also claimed that Jandor is a woman beater and suggested that he had beat her up in the past.

She said:

“Governor my foot, not in Lagos state, not before Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at least as we keep calling him ‘mumu’ governor, he still listens, he does the little he can, at least he still does his bit, not you that you can’t even listen, arrogant! All you do is to beat women, abi you never beat me before? Answer nau Jandor.”

Adetoun also questioned Jandor about the whereabouts of his wife and asked him how he wanted to become governor without people knowing who their first lady would be. She then asked how he expected people to trust a first lady that never interacted with women.

See Adetoun’s video below:

Nigerians react as Just Adetoun calls out Jandor, claims he is an abuser

Adetoun’s video soon spread on social media and raised a series of mixed reactions. Many netizens wondered why she was just speaking up a few days before the election.

Others noted that Adetoun’s controversial personality made it hard for them to believe her accusations and that she was probably on the payroll of the opposition party. Many others also questioned Adetoun about covering up for alleged abusers in the past including her own brother.

Read some of the comments below:

damilola_otus:

“Them don pay you? Cuz na when election don reach finish u de come out.”

simplyrolly_b:

“This woman go and rest..where have you been since ..few days to election you are here ranting ..has APC paid you to destroy the guys image..”

hanspreneur:

“One of the more reason I always tell the young one to create a good present for them so that it can be a good past for them when the future comes. The past can hurt.”

veevee_choco:

“Adetoun who are you to call him out? You covered your brother for same atrocities. Pot calling kettle black.”

iamruthtijani:

“All of a sudden sanwolu is a saint?!”

doyinexclusive:

“So the same you that was praising ur brother for the same act is here talking? Really? Anyways sha u be hungry lion before so I am not surprised if u start praising Sanwoolu now.”

tobioshile:

“Doing this two days to his election , clearly a personal mission.”

Man calls out Funke Akindele's colleagues for not supporting her political ambition

Ahead of the upcoming gubernatorial election in Lagos state, a Twitter user, Otunba (@manlikeicey), has called out actress Funke Akindele’s colleagues.

It is no longer news that Funke is running for the deputy governorship position in Lagos state under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alongside Jandor.

Otunba shared a tweet where he noted that Funke wasn’t getting support from her colleagues. He also added that he hopes they will not start crying online if she and Jandor do not win the election.

