BBNaija All Stars Venita captivated netizens' attention with several clashes she had with ex-housemate Doyin during her time in the house.

After Doyin told the mother of two the piece of her mind before, netizens took it upon themselves to make some findings about the actress

In a sudden twist, some old comments she dropped on Toke Makinwa's social media post caught the curiosity of many

BBNaija All Stars Venita sent netizens on a mission following her series of fights with Doyin while she was in the house.

The incident began when the recently Evicted housemate Doyin called Venita mean and as someone who made the house uncomfortable for her.

BBNaija All Stars Venita's comments to Toke Makinwa stirs reactions online Credit: @veezeebaybeh, @tokemakinwa

Netizens took it upon themselves to go through the actress's social media history when they discovered some demeaning comments she made to Toke Makinwa from a decade ago, suggesting her vile countenance.

Many fans were astonished by what they found after digging.

Ventia took to Makinwa's social media post, alerting a new YouTube video to advise her to focus on sealing her lips and shaming her for being unmarried.

See the post below

BBNiaja Venita's old comments to Toke Makinwa sparks reactions

Legit.ng compiled the hot takes below

@Gerald_yea:

"Forgive and forget she's favourite to win the show."

@gyonlineng:

"Internet no dey forget ."

@itz_chamo:

Venita needs help at this point

@justfrankleen:

"And they said she and Doyin are equal in terms of vileness. This one has been mean and vile since 1906."

@Letangmohlala:

"Yall saw venita at top 2 and started shaking love it for my ."

@ChinnyOluchi:

"She met her match in Doyin. I am happy Doyin washed her down before leaving."

@ugxchi:

"Abeg abeg. People say worse on this app everyday. Mind you, I’m a doyin fan."

