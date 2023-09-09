A clip of an Indian girl singing a Yoruba Nigerian song at a music competition in India goes viral online

The trending video has sparked reactions online as Nigerians gush at the girls' mastery, control and pronunciation of the Yoruba words in the song

One of the judges on the show noted that art and music have no end nor language barrier as he gets up to applaud the young lady's performance

A video of an Indian girl singing Tosin Martins' evergreen Yoruba song, 'Olo Mi', at a Hindu music competition goes viral online.

The young lady's performance and delivery were so top-notch that the lead judge on the show couldn't help but hail the lady's talent.

Photod of Indian girl singing Tosin Martins Yoruba love song trends. Photo credit: @nollywoodcitadel/@tosinmartins

Source: Instagram

He noted that it was beautiful to watch even though he didn't understand what she was saying. The judge further noted that there is no one language to art and music.

Mo ni ife re (I love you)

The young Indian lady, after getting so much applause and credit from the judge, said to him in Yoruba that she loved him and asked him to say it back to her, which he did.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The young lady said:

"Say, mo ni ife re."

Watch the video of the Indian girl performing Tosin Martins' song:

Nigerians react to the Indian girl's performance

Many netizens within the Nigerian online community couldn't help but gush over the performance. Here are some of their reactions:

@peacejoy807:

"Wahoo this is beautiful if know you watched this like 10 times."

@seriki__o:

"Am so proud of my Culture…Yoruba to d world❤️."

@iam_alpha.eddie:

"Forget Nigeria is a blessed country, na just our leaders be problem."

@thegoodnewscommunications:

"Awwww, Yoruba language is beautiful, Yòrùbá dùn lédè o sí tún dùn n sọ."

@harborlanley_gold:

"Awwww I love my language ❤️."

@hajja_mahrufah:

"Yorùbá dún Ká ❤️."

@_kisss_007:

"There're smiling like they understand a word of what she was singing."

@say_hi_to_unique:

"I'm giving love a chance again because of this."

@adetunjiakanbialatata:

"Tosin martins gave us an evergreen masterpiece."

Little Indian girl uses sweet voice to sing Rema's song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls publishing a story of an Indian kid who amazed many online with how she sang Rema's song Beamer word for word with a sweet voice.

With facial expressions that showed that she was confident about her ability to perform the song well, many people were taken by the kid's voice.

Hundreds of TikTok users stated that the kid is cute and intelligent at the same time. Some tagged Don Jazzy, saying the child would be resourceful if he signed her.

Source: Legit.ng