Nigerian youngster Rema has taken Afrobeats music to another level as his song Calm Down found its way to the Indian music industry chart

Rema, who shared the news with his fans also added an old of where he responded to those criticizing him about sounding Indian in his songs

The Mavin’s act latest achievement has excited many Nigerians including celebrities as many took to social media to congratulate him

It is a dream come true for Nigerian singer, Rema as he set a new record for himself after his song “Calm Down” featuring Selena Gomez made it to the music chart in India.

According to the details on the Indian Music Industry chart week dated 9th, January 2023, Calm Down' topped the chart as the number 1 song in India.

Rema took to his social media timeline to announce the good news to his fans and followers as he simply wrote

“Number 1 in India.”

The youngster also included a throwback video of him speaking on wanting to break into the Indian music space after many criticized him severely for sounding like one.

See Rema’s post below:

Fans congratulate Rema

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

mavingrandpa:

"And it shall come to pass. Rave Lorde made good his prophetic chants. We are living witnesses of the testaments of ‘Iron Man’ in a Jonzing World. Amen. ❤️."

_rayvenfordays

Stay true to your art that’s it !!

alextsegba:

"the prophet."

gaur.navi:

"INDIA Loves you bro Keep inspiring and keep your music coming ."

andrevibez:

"Breaking boundaries and barriers ."

ogakizito:

"I thought you speak only English, turns out you speak FACTS too. Keep going bad boy ."

zachary_aghaizu:

"You’re uniqueness is how you fuse the afrobeats with Arabic/Indian melodies so well!"

heiston3:

"Been manifesting on that ever since I watched that interview. Congratulations Rema.."

official_leczy:

"Oh My Boy Going To The Shaolin Temples Now. ✊✊✊ See You At The Top ."

Rema meets Tems in Ghana

Legit.ng previously reported that Rema and Tems trended on the Nigerian social media space over a video of them linking up at an event in Ghana.

The video left many fans and followers of the Nigerian music stars talking.

Reacting, someone said:

"Am I the only one that mistakes Tems to Ayra star?"

