The video of American actress Whoopi Goldberg enjoying Tim Goldfrey's hit song 'Very Big God' has been sighted on social media

The Nigerian singer posted the clip and thanked the notable thespian for the show of love while stating that someone sent it to him

In the recording, Goldberg encouraged others to join the dance as she taught them that it was a very easy task to do

American actress Whoopi Goldberg has warmed the hearts of Nigerians after performing the 'Very Big God' dance on social media.

The video of the actress who had seven abortions by 25 was shared by Nigeria gospel singer Tim Godfrey. According to him, someone sent him the clip. He stated that he had watched the movies of the veteran actress over the years.

Her proclaimed his love for the thespian and thanked the person who sent him the recording. Godfrey noted that people should not stop the dance until the whole world knows they have a very big God.

Whoopi Goldberg dances to Tim Godfrey's 'Very Big God'. Photo credit @timgodfreyworld

Source: Instagram

Goldberg teaches people how to dance

In the recording, Whoopi Goldberg taught her fans how to dance. The 'Star Trek' actress explained that it was an easy task if they were willing to do it.

She demonstrated how the dance is being done in the lovely recording.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the clip

Reactions have trailed the recording where Goldberg was dancing to the gospel music. Here are some of the comments below:

@nikkilaoye:

"Wow this is major oo.. Aww whoppi on the big God train."

@deehumorous:

"Wow, this is huge."

@marthagordonosagiede:

"God knows how to promote Himself!!!. This is great!!! Amazing song."

@zealot247:

"The sarafina queen that movie is forever etched among my sweetest childhood memories."

@progressofficial_:

"Oh my God! .Big God to the world."

@grayevents:

"I love her so much . Nigeria to the world. God is indeed unfathomably big."

@dbrown_princess:

"The lady from Sarafina.. I looooooooce her."

@abigail.bassey:

"This is amazing."

@travisgreenetv:

"Big Time."

@juliana.taiwo.obalonye"

"This is huge because she is known Buddhist. Hallelujah for this confession from her."

Godfrey meets woman who sang his song

Legit.ng had reported that Godfrey has touched the hearts of many with his rare act of kindness.

The gospel singer came across a video an Okpa seller singing one of his hit tracks and was moved to help her family.

He said he would help build her music career considering the lovely voice she is blessed with. He also assisted her family out of poverty.

Source: Legit.ng