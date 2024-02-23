Yul Edochie recently shared a caricature of himself drawn by an artist on his social media page

The Nollywood actor and online cleric jokingly hinted at getting the artist arrested for the drawing

As expected, Yul Edochie's post has stirred funny comments from many, including some celebrities

Nollywood actor and digital pastor Yul Edochie has triggered hilarious comments from netizens after he shared a portrait of himself drawn by an artist.

Yul, who recently commenced his online church, in a reaction to the portrait, jokingly suggested he could arrest the artist behind the portrait and no one would blame him.

Yul Edochie reacts to funny portrait. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: UGC

The actor couldn’t help but laugh as he pointed out the shape of his head in the portrait.

He wrote in a caption:

"Can you just imagine? See my head.Nobody will blame me if I arrest this artist."

Check out the picture, including Yul Edochie's caption below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that a mother took her daughter to the Nollywood actor and cleric for prayer.

People react to Yul Edochie's portrait

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Yul Edochie's post, see them below:

realsunyrichyofficial:

"This one enter wella."

gina_godwin:

"It’s cute you know."

ujuanikwe:

"E put glasses for the drawing abi en no put?"

creamysandra:

"The artist no do anything bad."

old_one_mile:

"This was exactly how you look when I saw you two days ago in Asaba at the plaza u were acting movie."

schola_de_great:

"Who did this to my pastor?"

realspecialcy041:

"Imagine a whole yul wey be people’s favorite before . Even his colleagues doesn’t comment on his post anymore chai some women na bad luck oo."

umarytamanaa:

"The artist must also arrested."

benedictjohnson1:

"We must look for this guy asap, ah ah our Daddy G.O."

Source: Legit.ng