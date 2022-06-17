A young Nigerian girl has in a viral TikTok video sang Rema's Beamer (Bad Boys) song without missing any word

With smiles on her face, the kid's performance got many people praising her skill, saying she would make for a good musician

Among those who reacted to the girl's clip were social media users who called the attention of Don Jazzy to it

A Nigerian kid has amazed many people online as she sang Rema's Beamer song word for word with her sweet voice in a video.

With facial expressions that showed that she is confident about her ability to perform the song well, many people were taken by the kid's voice.

People said that the girl's voice is amazing. Photo source: @heisrema, TikTok/@amarajuli8

Source: Instagram

Sign her already

Hundreds of TikTok users stated that the kid is cute and intelligent at the same time. There were those who tagged Don Jazzy, saying the child would be resourceful if she is signed.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 600 comments with more than 50,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Agbenu said:

"@Don Jazzy please come sir."

Ãdå Êzë said:

"Omo you too good."

Monica said:

"My own my own. Omalicha."

Esther said:

"Oh my Gosh she killed it."

user32438701260880 said:

"i luv dis gal voice with all my heart."

user4283182709615 said:

"I followed u cause of her I love her."

Source: Legit.ng