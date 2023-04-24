Afrobeat singer Rema trends online as he announces that he is set to have the first of its kind musical tour in the far eastern country of India

Rema is the first Nigerian singer to officially go on a music tour in the far eastern Hindu country, which would take place in three different states

The Mavins record label singer's tour would take place in Mumbai's NSCI Dome, Delhi's JLN stadium and finally in Hyderabad, Gashicbowli

Nigeria's internationally renowned Afrobeat singer, Divine Ikubor, better known as Rema, is officially the fastest-rising Afrobeat artist on the global scene out of the country.

And his latest music tour in India is a true testament to that. Rema sparked reactions online when he took to his social media pages to announce that he is set to go on a music tour of three central Indian states by May of 2023.

Nigerian singer Rema breaks record and becomes Nigeria's first artist to go on a music tour in India. Photo credit: @heisrema

Source: Instagram

Rema is officially the first Nigerian and Afrobeat singer to tour in the far eastern Hindhu country.

His tour would see him storm the country's capital Delhi, its former capital, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

See Rema's post announcing his Indian music tour below:

See the comments the announcement stirred online

"Rave king ."

"You're the best artist ❤❤❤❤ come to kenya."

"World Domination ‍♂️‍♂️☦️."

"Shut down️."

"Shutting down the India Zones!!"

"Biggest boy! talku na do! Fr fr talk do!!!! Love you !!! And I’m so proud to witness your growth."

"He brought the dragon this time....."

"I have to open for you Remy Boy."

"We gonna be there live."

"Meanwhile I know some of my African brother that’s not valid is hoping to go watch him abeg make una no try am oo Cus Subash fit get rose block oo , make you nor go use 5k rupees ticket enter 2 lakh gbese . Pees out."

"Well prepared and waiting for you we turning up India."

"My regards to sholay.'

"This is not fair at all why did you cancel Bangalore ad place Hyderabad."

"Rema king of the new school JNL stadium IN Delhi the capacity na 60k plus."

"Rema is on his own league ."

"First Afrobeats artist to ever go on an "INDIA TOUR".."

