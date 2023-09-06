“I Am Bigger Than the Headies”: Drama As Portable Zazu Compares Himself to Tupac, Netizens React
- Controversial singer Portable Zazu has dropped a new song where he sent a message to Headies Award organisers
- Portable seems to be no longer interested in winning a Headies Award, as he said he was bigger than it
- The Zazu crooner also compared himself to legendary rapper Tupac Shakur, who never won a Grammy Award
Street Pop singer Portable Zazu has continued to react to his exclusion from this year's Headies Award as he dropped a new song where he sent a message to the organisers.
Portable, who was disqualified from the Headies Award in 2022 after being nominated in two categories, bragged about being bigger than the award.
In his new song, Portable suggested he was no longer interested in awards as he compared himself to late US rapper Tupac Shakur, who never won a Grammy Award despite being nominated six times.
A line from the song read:
"IKA OF AFRICA I’m bigger than the headies you dey whine ZAZUU Oshima Gba Grammy."
See his post below:
Netizens react as Portable sings about Headies' loss
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:
back_bone78:
"Bro just forget about Award for now yhu Bad aje Asin u sabi sing."
official_shisanleefunds:
"Who vex portable keh Wahala wahala wahala wahala."
mercy_nene01:
"If you collect grammy with this kind song then me I go fit marry gu jun pyo make me and you dey delulu together."
richie__mannie:
"For real to me portable supposed stop been an artist n focus on his ODOGWU BAR cus his not living artist lifestyle dt agbero lifestyle still they on him."
djwiseone_ijaya_oyii:
"Una never see anyThing for this music industry Zazuu go worry everywhere till .........the guy too good abeg."
funnyhorje:
"Oloshi na music be this."
adetutu_dbby:
"If anything sup this one go quick enter studio dey sing rubbish, you better wise up make you stop ur mumu."
Portable says he failed himself
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Portable appeared to regret his action, which led to his exclusion from this year's Headies, as he said he was responsible for his failure.
The Zeh Nation label owner added that the people he depended on also failed him.
"At the end of the day it was only God that stayed others were just cappin 99 Advisers 1 helper," he said.
