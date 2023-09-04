Controversial singer Portable Zazu has shared a deep post amid this 2023 Headies awards event, which took place in the US

The Zazu singer, who was disqualified from two categories last year, appeared to reflect on his action as he said he failed himself

Portable shared the video hours after he regained his Instagram page, which was reportedly hacked

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Street Pop star and Zeh Nation label boss Portable Zazu seems to have shared his take on his exclusion from the 2023 Headies Award.

Legit.ng recall reporting how Portable was disqualified from two categories, ‘Best Street-Hop Artiste’ and ‘Rookie of the Year’ in 2022.

Portable returns to Instagram. Credit: @portablebaeby @seyivibez

Source: Instagram

While he was not nominated this year, one of his arch rivals, Seyi Vibez won the ‘Best Street-Hop Artiste’ while Odumodu Blvck won the ‘Rookie of the Year’ award at the 16th edition in Atlanta, US.

Portable says he failed himself

The singer, who recently returned to Instagram, appeared to regret his action as he said he was responsible for his failure.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He added that those he depended on also failed him.

"At the end of the day it was only God that stayed others were just cappin 99 Advisers 1 helper Bad Energy EDAPADA It cost a lot to get a lot nobody failed me I failed myself thinking everybody was for me like I was for them … It shall not be well with my enemies Baba."

See his post below:

Netizens react to Portable's post

See some of the comments below:

miz_gold100:

"Make we go celebrate seyi award for portable bar tomorrow ."

_abdusamad___0:

"Seyi fans let’s go odogwu bar only ."

horlar_mhoney:

"Portable don wash and dry his ring light for tomorrow morning ."

by.sultan__:

"Ma worry Omo oro, if u no kolet youngiduu go kolet, Zeh national can never be left out every disappointment is a blessing Akoi Grace still active Next year Headies will be hosted in Iyana ilogbo we go scatter everywhere."

president_temi:

"Congratulations to Youngduu for winning Rokkie of the year award... your mouth don put u and d entire zeh nation 4wahala. Aside u and ur family no body sabi sing ur song o."

fundzw:

"People wey you dey use dey chase clout dey win award for headies dy play."

What Portable's second baby mama said about singer

Portable was dragged by his second baby mama, Honey Berry, who shared shocking details about him.

The young lady said she had no idea the singer was married before she got pregnant, and he had been beating his wife Bewaji for being cordial with her.

From indications, Portable joined Honey Berry's Instagram Live and accused her of sleeping around, to which she asked what his business was with her private life.

Source: Legit.ng