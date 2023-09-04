Fast-rising Nigerian singer Spyro stirs emotions online with a clip of him getting to meet one of his childhood idols, Wande Coal, for the first time goes viral

Spyro, in the viral video, couldn't contain his excitement on seeing Wande Coal as he lay flat on the floor to greet his senior colleague

Wande, however, was quick to pick Spryo up and dragged him close to himself as they hugged tightly

A video has emerged online from Atlanta, hours after the prestigious Headies Award took place, where fast-rising singer Spyro got the gong for the Best Collaboration of the Year.

In the trending clip, the young artist showed how well-cultured and mannered he was when he ran into senior colleague Wande Coal and laid flat on the floor to greet him.

Video of Spryo prostrating to greet Wande Coal trends.

Source: Instagram

The video of the Spryo prostrating to greet Wande Coal stirred reactions online as fans hailed the former for being a good Yoruba boy who respect his seniors.

Wande Egbon mi nla - Spryo hailed his senior colleague

After prostrating, Wande Coal pulled Spryo up and hugged him, noting that he was also a fan of his work.

"Wande Egbon mi nla," Spryo said.

Watch the exchange between the pair below:

See the reactions the video stirred

@prankhottiee:

"Spyro is very respectful."

@olah_olah1990:

"Normal you need respect people at the front, but all of una want forget our culture for oyinbo culture."

@mizkimoraprecious:

"He’s showing respect to him. After all,wande isn’t his mate. Man still got manners."

@an_na_bella11:

"I don’t understand. No be him senior colleague?? Me sef go prostrate for my idolo wizkid when I see am."

@vitamin_tomi:

"When you have God you will be automatically humble ..those screaming eye service heal they are not mates."

@smood_ng:

"Respect the legend. Humility takes you far in life!!!"

@dr._timz:

"Prostrating no mean say you get good behaviour sha."

@seuntreacts:

"To the idiots saying it's "eye service" Una be mumu. He is showing respect to an elder, an OG. Seyi Vibes sef don prostrate for Burna. Burna don prostrate for them Fuji artistes."

Singer Spyro kneels on stage and sings as he bags award for Best Collabo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that at the 16th Headies Awards, held in Atlanta, Georgia, for the second year, singer Spyro startled the audience on Sunday, September 3, 2023.

The fast-rising artist won Best Collaboration for his viral hit Who's Your Guy Remix with Tiwa Savage.

Spyro went on his knees and started singing worship songs when he got on stage to accept his plaque.

