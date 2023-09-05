A fun video showing the moment Asake congratulated Tiwa Savage after her show in the US is trending online

The Headies Award winner was seen taking to his heels immediately after he congratulated the mother of one over her show

The video has since stirred mixed reactions from fans, as many suggested Asake was avoiding billing, while others claimed the YBNL star was shy

Popular singer and rave of the moment Ololade Asake has left many talking over a video of him with senior colleague Tiwa Savage.

Tiwa was spotted with some fans in the video as they posed for the camera after her show in Atlanta, USA.

Video as Asake congratulates Tiwa Savage in the US. Credit: @asakemusic @tiwasavage

Asake, also present at the event, quickly congratulated the mother of one and immediately took to his heels.

While the reason behind the singer's action was unknown, netizens have shared different views about it.

Reactions trail Asake's video with Tiwa Savage

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, see them below:

biolaimole:

"Supershy."

aj_stylez_7:

"He no wan press money ."

ezekielboyemusic:

"Na him crush. ."

angelmonsuru:

"When You Are High And Shy."

kizitokizzy1:

"Mr money no dey waste time ."

reywapzee:

"Mr Money no want drag all attention towards himself as per him be the current omo Ologo Diamond. ."

_hirehola___:

"It’s Asake’s voice for me ."

follow_me_bumper_to_bumper:

"He don’t like older lady ."

bymbur1:

"Mr money no dey waste time abi una no remember."

patrickchuks9:

"Why him :

"He's running away from temptations Asake."

lusciouschingy:

"Dats wat happen wen u start falling for someone who u shouldn’t cos u knw it’s gonna cost u a lot."

redgotgoodvibes:

"He is so cute just my kinna guy ."

whalesaviemore:

"A shy celebrity! Facing the crowd is a skill in itself, often employed for stage performances, rather than within a small circle."

Tiwa Savage serenades female fan

A female fan of Tiwa Savage had one of her dreams come true when the singer finally noticed her at a show.

While Tiwa performed, she sat at the edge of the stage, trying to get down, and her bodyguard swooped into action. He scooped her in his arms and lifted her down.

The singer was held tightly by a female fan who burst into tears immediately as she sang along with Tiwa.

