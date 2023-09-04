Iyabo Ojo and her lover Paul Okoye, aka Paulo, put up a show at the recently concluded Headies Awards in the US

In a video shared by the actress, they had a banter about divorcing each other before they presented the award category

Iyabo said her lover asked her for a divorce for some hours because he needed to watch a football game

Iyabo Ojo and her entertainment guru lover Paul Okoye, aka Paulo, sparked reactions on social media over their drama at the Headies Awards.

The couple presented the Afrobeat Song of the Year award, but not before they shared a loved-up moment with the excited audience.

The actress revealed her man decided to divorce her because his team, Arsenal, had a match, and she called for a lawyer.

Showing off her figure, the mum of two asked Paulo if he had thought his threat through and was willing to divorce her over a game.

The lovers' banter got people laughing and hooting with excitement as the crowd supported Iyabo in her quest to show off what her Obim would be missing.

They eventually got to do the job they were called up for and presented the award to Burna Boy's team for his global hit Last Last.

The actress captioned the video:

"Thanks, @the_headies, for having us. Obim @pauloo2104 has changed mouth bcos @arsenal won .... no wahala. But evidence dey ooooo ❤️"

In another clip, the actress showed that her man actually carried out his threat and divorced her till the end of his game.

Netizens gush over Iyabo Ojo and her man

The actress and her man being all loved up on the global stage sparked reactions from her followers who are emotionally invested in their relationship.

Read some comments below:

blazeisfunny:

"To that person that said “we love you Iyabo” oya collect your flower ❤️❤️❤️"

kingphranky:

"Aunty iyabo, after you na you. Lizard de Nija de cry, u de global stage securing the bag. der are levels to this game "

mrpresidennnt:

"You and Obim looked really gorgeous tonight. Live and direct beautiful woman."

i_am_bunmsie:

"That was a brilliant performance. You showed us that acting is inbuilt ..Oga Paulo now makes you complete. I was blushing and smiling at the same time. Weldone queen mother sending you a cyber hug."

debbypaxxy:

"The mother that murdered their collective mother Queen mother for a reason ✌️❤️❤️"

adaikwerre:

"A whole Complete package? No body divorces the Beautiful Queen mother of all nations ⚔️⚔️"

lekan_kingkong:

"Please allow Oga to watch sweet game wey Arsenal go eventually win o."

lepaciousbose:

" Iyabo all lawyers are on strike ooo."

Iyabo Ojo gushes over Paulo and their four kids

Popular Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo got her lover Paul Okoye, aka Paulo, hailing her for being a hard woman on social media.

The movie star shared a video collage of her family comprising of Paulo, his two kids and her two children, Priscy and Festus.

In her caption, Iyabo tagged all of them as her jewels of inestimable value.

