Popular Nigerian social media influencer, Caramel Plugg, has now become the proud new owner of a Mercedes Benz

Taking to her social media pages, the socialite shared a series of photos of her new ride as fans joined her to celebrate

According to Caramel, every setback comes with a blessing and this came shortly after her breakup with Burna Boy’s aide, King Manny

Popular Nigerian skitmaker and influencer, Caramel Plugg, has now bought herself a brand new Mercedes Benz GLE, to the joy of fans.

On September 1, 2023, the young lady ushered in the new month by sharing the news of her latest acquisition on her social media pages.

On Instagram, Caramel posted a series of photos of herself posing with her black coloured Mercedes Benz which was decorated with a huge red bow.

The socialite was also seen holding a huge bouquet of red roses as she continued to pose with her new ride.

Taking to the caption of the post, Caramel gushed over how she entered the new month with a new whip.

Not stopping there, she also motivated fans by saying that every setback is a blessing in waiting. Her caption reads in part:

“A BIG BABY IN A MERCEDES GLE || NEW MONTH || NEW WHIP || With every setback there’s a blessing waiting! I’m so thankful to God and everyone around me for the kindness, love and support! ♥️ happiness wan kEe me…”

Caramel’s newly purchased Benz is coming only a few months after her highly publicised and messy breakup with singer Burna Boy’s aide, King Manny.

Reactions as Caramel buys new Mercedes Benz

The news of Caramel purchasing a highly coveted Mercedes Benz GLE was met with a series of interesting reactions on social media.

While some netizens rejoiced with her, others linked it to her broken relationship with King Manny.

Read some of their comments below:

mirabel_aduba:

“Congrats .”

victorvickxx:

“Is that why you ate all the insults from Manny? Lol.”

michelledera:

“The car is fine sha , I think I’ll give this influencing a shoot ..congrats.”

Chinweoke_paige:

“Is giving look I’m happy without you vibe .”

wendy_adammaaaaa:

“The breakuppp carry souvenir come. My own nah tearssss e Dey come with.”

derahs.imperium:

“Congratulations! Sometimes, leave that your current relationship. The next one fit favour you.”

best_kamso:

“Congratulations o, Some breakups actually brings big blessings, I’m a witness My car is on the way.”

calm_annie_:

“After breakup car enter….. if na me na another wahala .”

