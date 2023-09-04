Popular outspoken Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Tacha has stirred emotions online after she called out the famous Nigerian music award show Headies

In a series of tweets and a video shared on her social media page, Tacha slammed the Headies Award for hosting their award ceremony for Afrobeat in the US for two years in a roll

She noted that there's never been a time that the Grammys nor the BET award has been hosted in Africa, talkless of Nigeria

Controversial BBNaija star turn-radio presenter Tacha has caused a major buzz online after she dropped a series of messages on her social media account calling out the Headies Awards organisers.

Tacha noted in her posts that it made no sense for the Headies organisers to host Africa's biggest music award show outside the continent for two years in a row.

BBNaija's Tacha calls out Headies award for hosting award show in America. Photo credit:@symply_tacha

Source: Instagram

The outspoken reality TV star further noted that doing it in the US a year ago was a bit acceptable because that was when Nigerian and African artists were killing it abroad, but doing it back-to-back makes no sense.

This is so disrespectful to Nigerians - Tacha queries

Tacha, in her tweets, noted that Headies were being so disrespectful to Nigerians and Africans by hosting the award show in the US back to back.

She further queried, saying:

"When has the Grammys or BET awards been hosted in Africa? Even though BET is a Black Entertainment Award, they've never brought it to Africa. The same people that used to give us our awards backstage. Hosting it their back-to-back is so disrespectful to Nigerians."

Listen to Tacha rant about the Headies hosting the show in the US:

See how netizens reacted to Tacha's criticisms of the Headies award

@claireanyadike:

"Just like how they keep making unnecessary Remixes with American artists…. Pls, what do they want approval from the West so bad for, what a shame."

@wobazy__:

"She’s talking fact cos you won’t see them holds Grammy or BET in Africa."

@xtrajuicee7xy:

"E no really make sense at all. Single one No de inside."

@officialplutto:

"She's 100% right. I have never seen CMA (country music) award show in Africa cuz they don't care about world wide recognition. The First year it made sense , now it seem like they have sold their souls."

@tra_cy_195:

"Actually she no lie ‍♀️like why take it there."

@johnrea57213957:

"Like it’s the highest downgrade and insult on Afrobeat. Our biggest award ceremony is being held outside Africa lol."

@Giseleir1:

"It doesn’t make sense and the organizers themselves can’t give a valid reason to why it’s held there lmao."

@Deribb:

"This One is not your field aunty tasha… focus on BBNAIJA."

