At the 16th Headies Awards, held in Atlanta, Georgia, for the second year in a row, singer Spyro startled the audience on Sunday, September 3, 2023.

The fast-rising artist won Best Collaboration for his viral hit Who’s Your Guy Remix with Tiwa Savage.

Spyro displays gratitude to God as he bags Headies Best Collaboration with Who IS my Guy Remix Credit: @spyro_official, @the_headies

Spyro went to his knees and started singing worship songs when he got up on stage to accept his plaque.

He also expressed his gratitude to Tiwa Savage for helping him succeed in the music business.

See the video below

Spyro’s expression at the 16th Headies Awards sparks reactions

See what netizens had to say, as they pointed out the singer’s Church-like personality:

@ola_bode42:

"Portable must be proud of him now, because his praising God."

@LappiConnect:

"At the end of everything, all glory be to God."

@Beejaysport:

"Wow Nothing is impossible with God. The guy is so happy."

@Murphtheblaqboi:

"This guy and his fake Church boy vibes.You are not the only artiste who loves God, stop rubbing it on other people's face.At the end of the day, it's all fake, you would have been a Gospel singer if you love him that much."

@Kingkhelz1:

"Happy for him .. remember UI days man has come a long way for real."

@Uchemicheal_:

"Any top artiste u see present at d headies is already aware he or she is wining a category. That's the reason Rema wasn't too busy to attend. The year u see Wizkid at d headies just know they gat something satisfying for him. Headies has lost her prestige."

@UkUsedBoy:

"When will Nigerian artist stop embarrassing themselves ... Why is he kneeling like wf ...You won an award cool u smile give some thanks speech and hugs u move on... Na so there mates for abroad they sing Church song when they win ... Naija sha."

@vickylarry_1:

Spyro should just venture into gospel music because what's that vocals!!!!!!!!❤️

@Iamayaaba011:

"A Jesus boy."

Spyro gets spiritual, reveals how sapa dealt with him until breakout

Nigeria's fast-rising act Spyro got all emotional and spiritual, relieving his horrible experiences before made it to the scene with his breakout song, Who’s Your Guy.

The singer, who has been in the music business for long, disclosed how he couldn’t afford one square meal a day until his creator came through for him.

Spyro, went on to encourage his new fan base to love and embrace their creator.

