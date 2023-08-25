Fast-rising Nigerian singer Charles Chibuezechukwu, popularly known as Crayon, blamed the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for truncating his football career

The Mavins star disclosure was made known during a recent interview with Cool FM Lagos where he also discussed how that affected him

Crayon said that he was swindled and replaced by another player whom the National Sports Team deemed influential, slipping him into depression in 2015

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Nigerian fast-rising star Charles Chibuezechukwu, best known as Crayon, has revealed that the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, ruined his football career by dropping him from a national team selection for a wealthy player.

The Ijo Laba Laba singer said he was chosen for a national youth squad in 2015 but was later dropped by crooked officials.

Singer Crayon narrrates how NFF killed his football dreams Credit: @crayonthis

Source: Instagram

In a recent interview with Cool FM Nigeria in Lagos, he revealed this and narrated how this incident contributed to his depression in 2015.

In Crayon's words:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"I became depressed in 2015 because I couldn't get into the university. All my friends were in school. At that time I was really close to my friends. I was the youngest among my friends. Every time they are around is always fun. Then they all got admitted to the universities in Ghana, Benin, etc. It was just me in the hood.

"It was so boring. I didn't have anything to do, nowhere to go. And my footballing career at that time wasn't really kicking off for me as well. I used to play football. I used to be a proper footballer. They called me 'Coutinho' in my hood. You know prime Coutinho who played for Liverpool…

"At a time I went for one screening in Surulere [National Stadium], they [NFF officials] picked me and they had to like swindle me and pick someone else because the person had money and connections. So, at that point, I became disappointed. I went home depressed."

See his video below

Crayon's disclosure sparks reactions online

Legit.ng captured reactions to Crayon's shocking interview. See them below:

@kaymillarocky:

"Your are 22 this year in the year 2022 you should be around 14 and living with your parent still in secondly school what makes you depresses what have you seen at that age that will make you depressed? People don’t just know what depression means FR."

@Lilmattleo:

"Abeg make we hear word, how old was he in 2015?"

@moscoleelaa:

"Person way Dey ss1 Dey say e get depression."

@LordRiki04:

"15yrs old Dey depress . Allow us Breathe."

@olasubomi_:

"I no even know say depression don dey that year."

Crayon narrates parents’ visit to his lavish mansion after living in trenches

Nigerian fast-rising singer Crayon recounted his humble beginnings after experiencing the shock his parents witnessed in his luxury apartment in Lagos.

The Mavin signee noted that they used to live in one room face me I face you with 13 people stuck inside at one of the local creeks in Lagos known as Orile.

The singer's parents' visit to his lavish home spurred the hideous old-time memory of his life before he hit the jackpot.

Source: Legit.ng