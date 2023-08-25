Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Pere is not a fan of Lagos ladies and he made it known in a throwback video sighted online

In the clip, Pere revealed he does not go on dates as he is interested in sleeping with a woman and leaving instead of getting to know her

The actor also disclosed his type of woman and what being in a relationship with him would be like

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Pere took a jab at Lagos ladies as he revealed how he treats them.

In an old video with Chinasa on Is This Seat Taken podcast, the filmmaker said he doesn't go on date as all he does is smash and dash onto another woman.

Pere, who revealed his is single, added that dating in Lagos is like fornication and his ideal woman to date has to be drop dead gorgeous.

He also added that dating him would be like walking into a supermarket full of candy.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Pere's statement

People shared different opinions and attitude to the video, read some comments gathered below:

kodedbyb:

"No be person wey get good attitude dey date?"

gifxlove:

"The presenter is boring."

oyebim_:

"Pere nah my man love him no homo."

iykemahn:

"We smash n move o tan. No long thing."

