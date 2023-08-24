Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, is once again in the news over claims of him sampling other people’s songs

During a recent interview with Complex, the Grammy-winning singer revealed he only recently discovered that US star Jeremih’s song was sampled to make his track

The video went viral on social media and caused a major buzz as some Nigerians taunted him for sampling people’s works

Top Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has made headlines for the umpteenth time after sampling US music star Jeremih's song.

Burna recently had an interview with Complex where he was asked about one of his new tracks, City Boy, and if it was his idea to sample Jeremih’s 2010 hit song, Birthday Sexx, for it.

The Nigerian star then went ahead to explain how the producer made the beat and he made the song. According to him, he only found out on social media about two days ago that Jeremih’s song was sampled.

Nigerians react as Burna Boy samples Jeremih's track on City Boy. Photos: @burnaboygram, @jeremih

Source: Instagram

Burna noted that he saw the comparisons on social media so he went to listen to both songs and he eventually understood what people were saying.

He said:

“I only found out that there was a Jeremih sample like 2 days ago because that’s when the thing went viral. I saw it on the internet, It’s from the internet I realised there was a sample. I know Birthday Sexx, Jeremih, I love Jeremih but when I made the song, obviously the producer made the beat and I made the song and I didn’t hear ‘Birthday Sexx’ in it at all but then after the snippet came out and it’s all over the internet and I see people saying ‘Birthday Sexx and stuff’ so I go and check it, I’m trying to figure it out and then I’m like ‘oh okay, I get it’, then I finally get it.”

See the video of Burna’s explanation below:

Listen to Burna Boy’s City Boy below:

Listen to Jeremih’s Birthday Sexx below:

Nigerians react as Burna Boy samples Jeremih’s song

The Burna Boy interview soon went viral online and it sparked a series of interesting comments from Nigerians. Some of them taunted the music star and noted that he is always sampling people’s songs.

Read some of their comments below:

This tweep claimed Burna sampled Fela’s entire album:

Carpe Diem accuses Burna of lying:

Ajibola called it an obvious lie:

Tobi called the Nigerian star a liar:

Adonis asked if Burna did not send the song to Jeremih’s team to clear it:

Machala JNR tweeted:

Read more comments from Instagram users below:

heisapriince:

“Drake has way over 437 songs that he sampled even Kanye samples songs even the greatest Michael Jackson sample songs only in Nigeria Dey see sample as a bad thing cos Burna boy is doin what they so called fave can’t. If sample easy make your fave run am! Sample yet he’s more global sample yet he sells out stadiums. After fela kuti no musician can be compare to Burna boy that’s fact.”

mr_shon_don:

“He doesn’t owe you all explanations,wizzy first breakout song “holla at your boy” was a sample,banky breakout song”Epute-metta” was a sample, so far your dropping good music,your good to go!”

justcallmewaves:

“AfroSample to the world .”

