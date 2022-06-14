Grammy-winning musician Burna Boy has taken to social media with updates for his fans and followers

The Twice as Tall singer recently had a successful show in Spain and he flooded his Instagram page with photos from the show

Fans and followers were seen in the comment section haling the singer for representing them in other parts of the world

Some fans and supporters of Nigerian singer Burna Boy have been expecting his comment on the club shooting saga in Lagos but it appears the music star has other things to attend to.

Amid the back and forth on social media, Burna Boy recently took to his official Instagram page with photos from his recent show in Spain.

Burna Boy shares pictures from show in Spain.

Source: Instagram

The Grammy-winning hitmaker was captured at different points of his energetic performance that got members of the audience cheering him.

Sharing the post, Burna Boy extended his gratitude and appreciation to everyone who made the show a successful one.

Social media users react

hykeray_ said:

"Make your fave do am if e easy na❤️."

taiwousmanadisa said:

"Next level kinda performance always, one can literally say no hip hop artist in the world performs like burna."

spyderr78 said:

"Burna boy for lyf make dem dey cry while u keep making it."

tamyhart said:

"Never a bad performance from Burna, never never never."

otunbstate said:

"Oluwaburn always killing this dam show Love you like mad."

bra._.qwarmhi said:

"Big stage owner like no other."

believemakuyana said:

"Wow we had such an amazing weekend with you Burna boy african giant I'm a big fan of you."

Man whose friends allegedly got shot by Burna Boy’s men finally shares details

Legit.ng reported that a man identified as Flowolf finally shared details of what happened with Burna Boy and his two friends who were reportedly shot by the singer's men.

Flowolf revealed that his friends came to the country for a wedding and he invited them out to a club where Burna Boy also showed up at.

The young man said that a petty altercation with Burna over a woman led to bullets flying with one of his friends getting scraped on his head while the other got shot in the leg.

