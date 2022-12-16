For almost every time Asake has had a show, there have been complaints and uncomfortable experiences

The singer had his last show at the Brixton O2 Academy in London, and it ended up a disaster

According to eyewitness reports, people were injured in the stampede that happened and the police had to shut down the arena

Nigerian singer Asake's last show in London ended in chaos and a complete waste of time for concertgoers.

According to reports and several clips sighted online, the singer had started performing when thousands of fans with fake tickets forcefully broke into the venue.

Asake had to announce the cancellation of the show as he revealed that people had breached security and found their way into the venue.

Several clips showed the moment fans broke into the O2, caused a stampede and chaos, and even got to physically assaulting one another.

Another clip showed policemen trying to contain the situation, with ambulances on the ground to transfer casualties to the hospital.

A Twitter post read:

"So the police have locked off Asake and have left a bunch of people in an alley in the freezing cold. It is well."

"Police are telling Asake to cancel his show for health and safety reason with 2k people outside freezing and 2k people inside confused. Wonderful."

"Two people ended up getting stabbed in all this madness. Smh."

See posts below:

Reactions to the unfortunate disaster

ayodele_613:

"Damn this is not good. May God take control "

marliansworld:

"Brixton na correct ghetto na ‍♂️"

@mocassintobi:

"I have a question, so who’s fault is it, when actual police are blocking ppl from getting into the venue. Does that mean more ppl than expected showed up?"

@theonetrueISIS:

"Tbh I don’t think this is Asake’s fault. People wanted to hustle their way in. They poured sand sand inside garri for everybody."

@ill_nojie:

"Asake needs to tell us who his show Organiser is. Wt*f. One problem to another."

@imaeknem:

"Why is his team underestimating his popularity? Book a bigger and safer venue. Asake is the #1 artist of the year this is unacceptable."

