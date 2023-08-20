A clip of young singer Oxlade performing in an auditorium filled with Oyinbos jamming hard to his songs as he performed trends online

In the viral video, Oxlade was seen jumping off stage and sharing a moment with his fans as they went utterly gaga while he shook them and performed

Netizens reacted to the trending video saying it is quite a huge surprise to know that Oxlade still doesn't have an album but has such a huge supporters base outside the country

A video of young Nigerian Afrobeat singer Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman aka Oxlade, performing at an arena in Eastern Europe filled with hordes of Oyinbos has captured the attention of many online.

The singer in the viral clip was heard performing his global hit song Ku Lo sa. The trending video showed how the Oyinbos received Oxlade as they went absolutely nuts to his songs as he sang with the entire arena bouncing.

However, some netizens have expressed amazement at Oxlade's popularity outside the country, noting that the singer is yet to drop an official album or body of work and yet commands such followership.

See the trending clip of Oxlade performing at an arena in Eastern Europe that's got people talking:

See some of the reactions that the viral clip of Oxlade performing stirred online

