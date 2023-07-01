A video of YBNL music star Asake surfing at sea is trending on social media as he fell off the surfboard

The video has stirred different reactions from many Nigerian netizens, as many found it hilarious

This is coming hours after Asake pulled a spider man stunt at Afro Nation concert in Portugal by jumping into the crowd

Nigerian talented singer and YBNL signee Ololade Mi Asake is trending on social media over a video of him surfing at sea.

In the short clip, Asake was seen trying to stand on a surfboard before he fell into the sea as he didn't get it right.

Netizens react as Asake tries surfing

sammy_funds_05:

chyomsss:

"Does Olamide know that his premium mega super star is outside risking his life ???"

parker_ojugo:

"Baddo container wan sink sea ."

rosythrone':

Guy pls stick to music alone, we don’t like this kind of rough play lol

alanu_toorich:

"Mr money Rora eh❤️❤️ you sef Dey talk am for your song now."

zanny_olamitide:

"Wahala wahala Wahala in portables voice ."

aigbe.sarah:

"Funny man.. he Dey enjoy him life jeje."

afad_properties:

"Protect our national treasure ."

fls_45:

"Me after helping egbon adugbo and he says u no go fall ."

wisdomcounsellin:

"Moral Lesson: mistakes are part of the learning process. Respectfully."

_leezglam_:

"Who Dey give Asake all these Mora?? Must be colos."

longterm_occupati0n:

"If I see any use me for here dem go use you inshallah ."

churchill_777:

"Olamide Dey play with he investment ."

evve__lynn:

"Make nothing happen to our idan."

