YBNL singer Asake has given his fans and supporters yet another reason to be proud of his accomplishments in the music industry

The Nigerian singer recently made his debut appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, and he thrilled the audience with a beautiful performance of Organise

Nigerians on social media couldn’t help but gush over the music star, with some others commending his vocal dexterity

Nigerian singer Asake has scored yet another impressive feat after making an impressive debut on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show.

The YBNL artiste, who has been keeping a low profile since his last release, Yoga, got fans and supporters super excited with a beautiful performance.

Asake performed his hit track, Organise, off his debut album, Mr Money With The Vibes (MMWTV), and it was an opportunity for him to put his vocals on display.

Members of the audience couldn’t help but scream in excitement after the Nigerian star completed the gripping performance.

Nigerians gush over Asake’s performance

officialwaje said:

"God I love his voice! So soulful."

sojigboya said:

"Wow, what a fantastic performance! Ashake's voice is absolutely stunning, I have to give a special shoutout to the white guy on sax, he seems to have a deep understanding of how to complement and support Ashake. He almost steal the show though Bravo!"

ziv_marshall said:

"This is magical."

timelineofagemini said:

"Ómó Nla … @asakemusic any other Asake is a counterfeit.. Gbagbe Oshi."

oyin_noire said:

"If it was a Nigerian saxophonist, it would have been madder. The sax would be talking."

emmanuel_dennis01 said:

"Thanks to Burna Boy, he is such a huge influence on the upcoming artists. No room for mediocrity."

Source: Legit.ng