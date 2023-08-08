Famous Nigerian Afro-street pop sensation Portable has once again shown the philanthropic side of his erratic personality

A clip of the singer rewarding a little girl in the trenches who sang three of his songs back-to-back has gone viral online

Portable was extremely moved and happy with the little girl's singing ability that he gave her 50k while warning her father not to rip her

Famous controversial street-pop sensation, Portable trends online after a clip of a little girl he met in one of the deepest trenches of Sango-Otta sang four of his songs word-for-word went viral.

Though the little girl's name wasn't identified, she has become an internet sensation after clips of her singing Portable's song Zazu, I'm not a Prisoner, and I'm a Babu.

Photos of Portable and a little girl that sang his songs back-to-back trends online.

Source: Instagram

The Street-pop sensation was quite moved by the little girl's singing talent and rewarded her with 50k.

However, something caught people's attention about the video as her voice suddenly became louder after Portable gave her the cash.

The Zazu was quick to warn the little girl's father not to rip her.

See the viral clip below:

See how netizens reacted to the viral clip

@celebrity_stanley_alum:

"Pls daddy open Instagram page for her ....I need the father contact dm if u no the family."

@orji4dad:

"Some kids are here to make us rich for ever."

@osinwin_nation_1:

"OGO trenches. Your shoe shine."

@pappykally:

"Big respect to the boss himself....loke loke Lola kunfatakun .....that Smalley she's Damm good."

@1_fresh_seed:

"Even zazu sef I no fit pronounce talk more of singing."

@chickychic.ng_:

"The papa just de proud… if anybody touch dat pikin dis period eh."

@its_nuella01:

"@portablebaeby go to aranse ooo... all the kids there know your song offhead from beginning to the end ni oo."

