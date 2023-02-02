Singer Portable has left his fans and supporters gushing online after sharing a cute video of his baby boys

The doting dad joined the little men just before they headed out to school and he filmed a short dance video with them

Many were spotted in the comment section dropping hilarious reactions, with some noting that no teacher can lay hands on them

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Singer Portable has stirred sweet reactions from his fans on social media after showing a different side of him as a father.

Apparently, the Zazu hitmaker decided to join his sons just before they headed out to school for the day.

Portable prepares sons for school. Photo: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

The boys, Iyanuoluwa and Ogo Anobi, were spotted in their school uniforms as the singer made them take positions in front of a camera.

Portable joined them in the frame and bust some dance moves before proceeding to share cute kisses and caress them.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Check out the video as seen on his page below:

Portable's fans react

investor_olf said:

“You no even fear make dem no go kipnap your pikin for school.”

lifofwayne said:

“Portable no go kill me. Well I gbadun you sha. I really like your courage. As portable no go school he's making sure he's giving his children best Education.”

makanaadara said:

“For all of you saying make portable go do DNA test you think say his wife be like all of una, local way sure pass una DNA so rest portable na ogba.”

directorbicycle said:

“You don beat them before the video?”

baba_small4 said:

“My ngga, send your kids go Canada to live so you can have a reliable future, please do this @portable,you have the money to do this.”

mr_bellety said:

“If I come Instagram like dis, na portable page I dey first view portable dey always make me happy”

Portable jumps on live video call with TG Omori

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Portable and in-demand video director, TG Omori appeared to have buried the hatchet and found common ground.

Portable during a video chat with TG Omori queried the director on why he didn’t love him again as he cried out to him for help.

The Zazu crooner went on to joke about fighting with the director whenever they meet for refusing to shoot a video for him.

Source: Legit.ng