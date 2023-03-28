Netizens have raised concerns over how unhappy Portable's sons looked in photos from the birthday party he threw for his eldest child

The boys posed with a cake, and party packs on the floor with a colourful background of the celebrant on a poster

While some fans celebrated with Portable, others pointed out how the singer's sons refused to smile in all the photo slides

To show how much he adores his first son, Portable threw a birthday party for him on March 27.

On his Instagram page, the singer shared several photos of the birthday boy Ogooluwa with his baby brother at the party.

Portable shares video from son's birthday Photo credit: @portablebaybe

An event decorator set up balloons, a backdrop with the birthday boy's photo, a themed cake on a stand, and party packs on the floor.

Ogooluwa stood with his brother as they posed without cracking a smile.

Portable captioned the post:

"Still your day my boy❤️❤️You are my everything!Wishing you a happy and memorable birthday!! Zeh jüñïør."

Mixed reactions to Portable's post

sweetblackgirl__:

"Dem no Dey laugh??"

real_sheyifunmi:

"Cute babies...make una dey smile nah."

n.yblack:

"Make them try to dey smile o,we self dey fear to comment but then happy birthday to them sweethearts."

_peace_lite_:

"Potable try they buy this children ice cream and sweet add it with beautiful children toys."

_ejide.a:

"This boy no dey ever smile ni."

mw_01_k:

"Make dem try de smile small Abeg."

_adedamola_pearl:

"Who tf do buy cloths for portable kid and wife God abeg."

abimbolashuga:

"Mama zee no snap picture nii."

judee_kay:

"Birthday blessings boy. I pray you will be greater than your father."

samplus6ix_:

"Na fine boys him born ❤️❤️"

blianji':

"Happy Birthday, GOD bless his new age. Omo wahala musician."

jumapeldboss1:

"Clear happy birthday for the zeh general age with God's grace boy good years ahead ❤️"

shalewa_baba:

"Akoi zazzu birthday."

debimade:

"Mini IKA Promax...Di boy in blue go do pass Portable #Happy birthday babyZeh❤"

