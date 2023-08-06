Fast-rising International Afro-fusion superstar, Asake is a man of many talents with a yes-can-do attitude

An old video of the singer taking up an acting role and featuring in the Yoruba movie has sparked reactions online

In the viral old clip, Asake was seen slamming a co-actor who was supposed to give him some money but short-paid him

Fans of fast-rising international Afro-fusion singer Asake have taken to social media to hail the principal and hustle mentality after an old video emerged online.

An old Nollywood clip of the YBNL artist featuring in a Yoruba movie and speaking quite eloquently has sparked reactions online.

An old clip of Asake featuring in a Yoruba movie years before his music career took off trends online. Photo credit: @asakemusic/@naijaeverything

Source: Instagram

Asake, in the viral clip, was much younger than he is now and had no dreads.

In the clip, he was seen slamming a co-actor, whose name was Gbeje, for not paying a location manager his money despite already receiving payment.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The clip has been making rounds online as fans couldn't help but hail Asake for his dedication and perseverance all through his struggle to make something out of his career as an entertainer.

Watch the trending video below:

See the reactions the video stirred online

@She2she2Ridqual:

"Gbejee nah ole barao."

@BlackchinaO:

" See how Asake b."

@ayam_mckay:

"Swears the grind no be today."

@Oyin_dml1952:

"Omo d guy dn hustle o."

@ayam_mckay:

"Ajeh, we don’t see him coming."

@ayomizzy2002:

"Omo! E don tey ooo. Wow ."

@ayam_mckay:

"When he said I just blow but I knw my set, walahi he knew what he was saying."

@miDEYBNL1805:

"GOD is good all the time Asake don hustle well well oo . God bless you my bro ."

After pulling Spider-Man stunt at AfroNation, Asake goes surfing, falls off surfboard at sea

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that talented Nigerian singer and YBNL signee Ololade Mi Asake trended on social media after a video of him surfing at sea went viral.

In the short clip, Asake was seen trying to stand on a surfboard before he fell into the sea as he didn't get it right.

This is coming hours after Asake pulled a spider man stunt at AfroNation concert in Portugal by jumping into the crowd.

Source: Legit.ng