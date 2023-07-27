Singer Kizz Daniel has dropped the tracklist for his new album 'Maverick' set to be released on Friday, July 28

He, however, caused a buzz with a visual snippet he shared as he finally responded to critics who underrate his talent

According to Kizz Daniel, he was making more money than many of their favourites singer, a statement which has stirred reactions

Popular singer and songwriter Kizz Daniel, has caused a buzz with his new album Maverick set to be out on Friday, July 28.

Kizz Daniel took to his official timeline to share the tracklists of his new album, which contains 20 tracks.

Kizz Daniel set to drop Maverick album on Friday, July 28. Credit: @kizzdaniel

Some songs on Kizz Daniel's Maverick album include Red & Green, My G, Flex, Cough, Show You Off, Shuperu, Buga, Feran You Two, Feran Mi, among others.

See the tracklists below:

Screenshot of Kizz Daniel's Maverick tracklist. Credit: @kizzdaniel

Kizz Daniels replies critics

In a snippet from the new album, Kizz Daniel finally responded to his critics, who underrate his talents as he bragged about making more money than many of their favourites.

A line from the lyrics read:

"Underrated but I am cashing out, e go shock you say I get money pass your faves."

Watch the video below:

In another lyric, Kizz Daniels said:

"If you be rubbish my music no be you I sing for, no be your apartment, I can guess you stay with your mummy and daddy at 35."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Kizz Daniel finally replies critics

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

amazingklef:

"E go shock you say I get money pass your fave - subtle flex!! ."

official_xperience:

"Omo…. How many producers for 1 song . He don finally reply Una, UNDERRATED Buh still cashing out. #VADO."

synoofficial:

"Forget those who pay money to top chat and get nominations kizz is the GOAT ❤️ go ask your papa ."

bamyboi_lfto:

"Wen I brag with #Vado people think I exaggerate but fr you can’t rate dis guy less… the voice, lyrics and quality of music he produce are incomparable May ur days be long ."

feranmyartz:

“E go shock you say I get money pass your fave”

jokeblaq:

"Producers wey we Dey manage e reach Vado turn @kizzdaniel he pack all of them . Much ."

