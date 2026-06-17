Oluwo of Iwo has challenged babalawos and alfas to use spiritual claims to rescue the abducted Oriire schoolchildren

The monarch questioned the selective use of charms and accused practitioners of only focusing on harmful acts

He also described the kidnapping situation as urgent and called for action against bandits holding the pupils

The Oluwo of Iwo in Osun state, Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has openly challenged traditional spiritual practitioners over the kidnapping of schoolchildren in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo state.

Viral video shows Oluwo of Iwo challenging traditionalists over kidnapped pupils in Oyo state. Photo: Emperor Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Telu 1

Source: Facebook

In a video shared on Wednesday, June 17, by Oyo Matters (@Oyo_Matters) on X, the monarch questioned the claimed spiritual powers of "babalawo, araba, and alfas."

According to him, such abilities should be put to use in rescuing the abducted pupils. He accused some of the practitioners of only displaying their powers for harmful purposes, rather than using them for the public good.

Speaking in Yoruba, he said:

“All the Babalawo, Araba, and Alfas that always boast of all kinds of charms, the time is now to use your powers to rescue the abducted children of Oriire LGA.”

Lack of resources, he said, should not be an excuse, as he is willing to support them financially if needed.

“Even if you don’t have money, I will give you.”

The monarch also questioned what he termed selective use of spiritual abilities.

“Or is it only charms to do wicked things to people that you have?”

‘War is here,’ Oluwo declares

Describing the situation as urgent, the monarch said the crisis had escalated beyond silence or inaction.

“Why is it charms threatening we Yorubas? War is here, the kidnapped kids are still in the bush.”

He challenged spiritualists to demonstrate their powers by confronting the abductors directly.

“No diviner/spiritualist can assemble themselves and march to Oriire local government, use disappearing act to go there, command and seize the bandits' ammunition. If you can't do this, it means you do not love the children of Odùduwà.”

Watch him speak below:

Ogun traditionalists stage ritual over abducted pupils

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that traditional worshippers in Abeokuta, Ogun state, staged a spiritual procession seeking the release of over 40 abducted pupils and teachers from schools attacked in Oriire.

“War is here” — Oluwo of Iwo reacts strongly to Oriire schoolchildren abduction in Oyo state. Photo: Emperor Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Telu 1

Source: Twitter

The worshippers, led by Omolara Fashola-MacGregor, visited sacred sites including Olumo Rock and ancestral shrines, where they performed rites and prayers for divine intervention and safe return of the victims.

They said the exercise was a spiritual response to rising insecurity and vowed to continue rituals across Ogun and Oyo States until the abducted schoolchildren and teachers are safely rescued.

Makinde confirms soldier killed in Oyo rescue operation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Oyo state governor Seyi Makinde confirmed the death of a Nigerian Army lieutenant during ongoing operations to rescue abducted schoolchildren and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area.

Makinde disclosed this while addressing protesters in Ibadan. He noted that security agencies are conducting a sensitive rescue mission to avoid further casualties while working to free the victims.

He also assured residents that the Oriire abduction would not become another Chibok case, since authorities are intensifying efforts despite risks and losses recorded during the operation.

Source: Legit.ng