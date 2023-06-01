Singer Kizz Daniel in a recent interview, has opened up about his family as he revealed he has three sons now

The Buga crooner also said his plan to walk down the aisle with his mystery fiancee had been called off

The revelation of Kizz Daniel having a third son and calling off his wedding has stirred reactions online

One of Nigeria's finest and most talented singer Kizz Daniel has revealed his plans to marry his mystery fiancee has been called off.

Kizz Daniels, who is known for dropping hit songs, made this known during an interview with media personality Angela Yee.

Legit.ng in 2021 reported that the Buga crooner welcomed triplets Jamal, Jalil, and Jelani, with his mysterious lover but later lost Jamal four days after birth.

Kizz Daniel says he now has three sons. Credit: @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

However, in a shocking revelation, Kizz Daniel revealed he is now a father to three sons, which makes the birth of his third child a secret.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“I have three [sons] now," Kizz Daniel said.

When asked about his engagement, Vado said:

“What? Jesus is Lord and God will always remain on the throne [laughs].”

“Nothing happened. Life happens…O yes, my kids are happy. My kids are good and healthy," he futher revealed.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Kizz Daniel confirms separation from fiancee

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

BrossOvie

"Make i tell my sister Onome fess if she go like Kizz Daniel."

damhi_me:

"this marriage thing sef."

walshakgentle:

"I am not surprised. Engagement is not Marriage, you're just booked. The booking can be called off."

SamuelPresh:

"Good news for the ladies . I just hope Kizz Daniel doesn’t start visiting every kingdom."

itz_david4you

"Don’t judge him hear his own side of the story before you blame him."

Kizz Daniel hires his former label boss

Kizz Daniel revealed he had stepped down as the label's CEO, Legit.ng previously reported.

Not stopping there, Kizz Daniel, during an interview on Way Up With Angela Yee, New York’s Power 105.1 FM, said his former label boss Emperor Geezy is Fly Boy Inc's new CEO.

Speaking on his new plans, Kizz also revealed he has signed a new artist Pryme to his music label.

Source: Legit.ng