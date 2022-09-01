Popular Nigerian singer, Skiibii Mayana is hailing his colleague, Kizz Daniel, ahead of his yet-to-be-released new song

The Baddest Boy crooner predicted that Kizz Daniel's new unreleased song will be bigger and more accepted than the previous one, Buga

Skiibii also referred to his colleague as a witch, and Nigerians have reacted differently to his hype as they look forward to the song

It seemed ace singer Kizz Daniel is about to hit his fans with yet another big song as his colleague, Skiibii, is already giving heads up about what is coming.

Skiibii, who seemed to have listened to Kizz Daniel's unreleased song, took to Twitter to update fans about what is coming as he predicted that the song will be bigger than Buga.

Skiibii hails Kizz Daniel's new unreleased song. Credit: @skiibii @kizzdaniel.

Source: Instagram

He also referred to his colleague as a winch and promised that fans will love it when Kizz Daniel releases it.

According to him:

"Kizz Daniel na winch, too bad fire love the new one.... Buga dey learn."

Check out his tweet below:

Nigerians react to Skiibii's tweet

Social media users across the nation have reacted differently to Skiibii's tweet about Kizz Daniel's unreleased song, most of them anticipate it.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Pee_porschee:

No bad song, we are here for it."

Poshbodyng:

"One of my best artist Please tell him to re-do Buga video. We no too like am."

Dorimevibes:

"Kizz is too talented. The guy never sings any baad songs. Always on point with his lyrics."

Noorahblu:

"Chai will too love this guy,he’s so talented and quiet."

Kizz Daniel teases fans with lovely snippet from ‘Buga’ video shoot

Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel put his fans and followers in an exciting mood as he announced the release day for the music video of his hit single Buga.

The singer also shared a teaser from the music video shoot, where he was seen with popular singer Tekno alongside some other performers who would feature in the music video.

Kizz Daniel, in a statement, promised fans it would be the hardest video for this year and forever.

Source: Legit.ng