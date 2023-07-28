Kizz Daniel recently took to social media to share an adorable video with his lovely twin sons

The popular Nigerian singer who recently released his album, featured his sons on one of the tracks

In the Instagram post, the singer opened up about how the song was created while sharing a glimpse of sweet moments with the boys

Kizz Daniel's new album has got social media users buzzing with reactions and his recent Instagram upload definitely left fans in awe.

The singer melted hearts with the video Credit: @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

The singer whose Maverick album continues to trend online, shared a beautiful video with his twin sons as he opened up about one of the songs which featured the boys.

In the video, we see montages of the singer and the boys spending some fun times together.

In the caption, he opened up about how the song came about.

He wrote:

"They casually strolled into my studio and asked to record a song with daddy , and we made a classic together ☺️ I love you boys."

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to Kizz Daniel's new video

whalesaviemore:

"Creating time for one's children and making something very special out of it for public consumption is adorable. Kizz Daniel cutting his child's hair again shows that he is a responsible father. It is not all about money; most of it should be about time and attention. I cannot wait to listen to the songs, especially the one featuring Jalil and Jelani. I want to hear the echo of the pride and bond that come with fatherhood in that song."

tequilahhhh:

"Their voices were so amazing on that song."

jacksonpopoola:

"Definitely the biggest artist in Nigeria..no cap."

beaconhub_:

"Babies of yesterday, don turn big boys."

smospencer:

"One of my fav records on the album."

tfm.digital.initiative:

"They look so much like Daddy."

Source: Legit.ng