Nigerian music star Kizz Daniel is set to drop a remix of his hit song, Cough (Odo) featuring American singer Becky G

The Fly Boy Inc label owner shared a snippet of the remix via his social media timeline, with Becky G vibing to it in a video

The video has since stirred mixed reactions from Nigerian netizens, as many applauded Kizz Daniel

A remix of singer Kizz Daniel's hit song Cough (Odo) featuring American singer Becky G is set to be released soon.

This comes as Kizz Daniel, who took a break from social media on Tuesday evening, July 18, returned with a short clip of Becky G vibing to their new collaboration.

Becky G vibes to Odo remix in new video. Credit: @kizzdaniel @iambeckyg

Source: Instagram

While Kizz Daniel didn't reveal when the remix would be released, many of his fans have taken to social media to express their excitement.

Cough (Odo) by Kizz Daniel was first released in 2022 and made airwaves in the country.

Watch a video of Becky G vibing to Odo remix below:

Mixed reactions trail snippet of Kizz Daniel's remix with Becky G

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

morre1x:

"Make he sha avoid featuring wizkid that’s my own, rexxie know wetin he da face right now

sannikahy:

"Who's Becky again? These guys be shining and reviving their musical careers using Afro Beats n their artists... Let's stay woke though the gbedu enter well well.. giving off Rema × Selena Gomez = Calm down vibez.

everythingstitches_:

"We are rejoicing while they have gradually started appropriating Afrobeats. Before you know it, they will hijack this genre from Africans."

e__bawa:

"We don Dey help American singers blow."

minky_realty:

"Giving Selena and Rema vibes ."

ms.adetola:

"This one enter ."

zhickword_art111:

"Whala no too much like dis."

Skiibii speaks on relationship with Kizz Daniel

Skiibii, in an interview with Afrobeat podcaster, Adesope, spoke about several things, including his relationship with his colleague, Kizz Daniel.

Skiibii disclosed that he is very close with Kizz Daniel and understands him and how he thinks.

However, Skiibii also revealed that he and Kizz Daniel fight a lot before describing the Buga maestro as a "Werey."

Source: Legit.ng