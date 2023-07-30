Nigerian talented singer Davido was compared once more to his colleague Wizkid after the latter sold out the 80,000-capacity Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London

A Twitter user identified as @topetyez_ was bold enough to say it was OBO's turn to prove him in the international market, just as Wizkid had done

Reacting to the unnecessary callout, he stated that it wouldn't be long before he set a landmark but that he only hoped that the troll in question would be alive to witness it

Nigerian Afrobeats star Davdio was most likely having a peaceful evening on Sunday, July 30, until he came on Twitter to see that a netizen had taken a hot swipe at him using Wizkid's sold-out UK concert.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the More Love Less Ego crooner made history with his iconic performance at the 80,000-capacity Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Man demands from Davido when he's going to sell out an 80-k capacity stadium like Wizkid Credit: @davido, @wizkidayomedia

The Twitter user identified as @topetyez_ asked the Unavailable singer when he was going to sell out an international arena.

Tagging the DMW boss, he wrote:

"Over to you, David, stadium when, @davido ?

Davido, however, replied that it would happen soon, and he should pray that he stays alive and well to witness it.

"I pray to God ur alive and healthy by then to witness … it won't be long ❤️⏳."

See their conversation below

Davido's response sparks reactions

A couple of netizens had different views on how Davido handled the situation.

See their comments below:

@Projectkid110:

"No evidence that you are trying until you do it , you go just explain tire."

@sakpo0007_:

"Unless na Teslim Balogun Stadium."

@Mc_Phils:

"Idolo ignore them."

