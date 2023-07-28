Top Nigerian comedian, I Go Save, spoke on the short life span of skit makers in the industry despite their fame

He claimed that, unlike stand-up comedians, most skit makers don't last very long in the business due to the fleeting nature of the craft

The comedian made the claim as a guest on the most recent episode of the podcast The Honest Bunch, co-hosted by Nedu

Popular Nigerian comedian Otaghware Otas Onodjayeke, also known as I Go Save, has stated that skit makers that enjoy their fame for long.

The comedian revealed this information during an interview on the most recent episode of The Honest Bunch podcast, co-hosted by media personality Nedu.

Comedian I Go Save speaks of the short life span of skit makers Credit: @igosave

Source: Instagram

When asked if he agrees that skit-making has surpassed stand-up comedy, I Go Save stated that the trend is like a volcano with a brief lifespan.

According to him, unlike stand-up comedians, most skit creators need more endurance in the entertainment industry, with some lasting less than three minutes.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said, "Skit making, once they start am e dey erupt like volcano. But in my opinion, the lifespan is short.

"Yeah, skit maker go come, scatter everywhere, but before you know, he do cool. But, comedians go dey there for years still dey do their thing dey go.

"We get plenty skit makers wey don come, wey we no dey hear off again wey no last three minutes" (sic)

See his video below

I Go Save's assertion sparks reactions online

See how Netizens perceived what the ace comedian recently spilled:

@_Auzten:

"He's absolutely correct."

@ImmarrOG:

"His definitely not Talking about Akpan And Uduma."

@EmekaNwaGuy:

"If a skit maker No join acting, e no go resign again."

@_Auzten:

"He's absolutely correct."

@NanaKojoMula:

"He ain’t lie though. We barely go back to some early skit makers. Some of them have branched into other ventures like acting, influencer marketing or secured a business they’re comfortable living off."

I Go Save queries governor Sanwo-Olu on the absence of his wife

Nigerian comedian I Go Save brought the attention of Nigerians to the inactivity of the office of the First Lady in Lagos state.

The comic merchant noted that the position is vacant as there has hardly been a face attached to it since the tenure of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Further, he stated that Sanwo-Olu's wife does not appear to cheerful in a couple of her public photographs.

Source: Legit.ng