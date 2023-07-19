Popular Nigerian singer, Simi, has now replied a social media user who complained about her voice online

According to the lady, she does not like Simi’s voice on singles and she prefers it when she is on features

Simi reacted to the lady’s post by claiming that some people wait for permission from men before they validate her talent because they are the ones who feature her

Talented Nigerian singer, Simi, has now had to defend her voice on social media after a fan shared her thoughts on it.

A Twitter user, Eniola, had aired her opinion on how she does not like Simi’s voice on her own songs. According to her, she prefers it when she features in other people’s songs.

Nigerians react as singer Simi says people wait for men's permission to validate her talent. Photos: @symplysimi

The tweep wrote:

“I’m not really a huge fan of Simi’s voice on singles but I love all her features, I definitely cannot wait for this one!”

Simi replies netizen who said she doesn’t like her voice on singles

Shortly after Eniola shared her opinion online, Simi reacted to it. The Duduke crooner made it clear that it’s the same voice, same writer and same singer.

Not stopping there, she went ahead to add that some people wait for men to give them permission to validate her talent because they are the ones who feature her the most.

Her post reads:

“It's literally the same voice. The same writer. The same singer. This is gonna be hard to hear, but some of you wait for men (because na dem dey feature me) to give you permission to validate my talent. I honestly say this with zero malice. I'm just used to it now and I think people should just enjoy what they enjoy rather than make it seem like I off my magic button when I'm singing my own songs. Nobody will beat you.”

See the tweets below:

Netizens react as Simi claims some people only appreciate her talent because men feature her in music

Simi’s exchange with the fan soon made the rounds on different social media platforms and it sparked a debate from netizens. Some of them agreed with the fan while others said the matter was not that deep.

Read some of their reactions below:

writer_ronke_of_ekiti:

“I don't like her voice on her singles. She is bearable when she is on a feature. Make she calm down.”

agwabumma_:

“Don’t dare disrespect simi!!! Same simi that sang tiff? Omo you lot are saying shiit.”

Thehealthybillionaire:

“SImi is amazing period. Full stop. No but or any additions needed. I also see what the writer might mean…. She totally outshines her hosts when she is featured.”

busola__:

“When I want to listen to simi, I honestly prefer no disturbance or interruptions.. so I definitely love her singles more ❤️.”

808andyblayz:

“Why is she complaining ? It is what it is! Usual occurrence with artistes! She won’t be the first nor the last! There are lots of artistes yes that general public find it hard to get into their song! Just something they can’t place their fingers on when they listen but always groove to same artistes music when they’re featured ! It’s not about “eh na because sey na man Dey Involved “ or what not narrative she pushing! Haven’t you listened to artistes that whenever they’re being featured, they don’t sound great ? As opposed to their own songs ?”

theekiboy:

“Lmao every criticism of simi is somehow always linked to men. Any criticism is somehow always linked to patriarchy lol. What Simi said doesn’t make sense, what tickles one person won’t tickle another person. You can’t expect everybody to like every single thing you do, clearly she's riddled with insecurities when it comes to this, for her to respond this way.”

nykylicious_nyky:

“I respect Simi as an artist. Do I like her voice? No. Unfortunately the only time I’ve really loved a simi song was the one with ‘Poe ‍♀️.”

